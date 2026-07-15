NFL Veteran Purchases Fayetteville Mansion, Keeps it in Razorback Family

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas Razorback star linebacker Dre Greenlaw couldn't let the opportunity of owning a gorgeous property on the outskirts of downtown slip away.

After former coach Sam Pittman was fired to close the month of September, he placed his 7,200 square foot mansion on the market for an original $4 million listing price.

Greenlaw recently signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract to return to the San Francisco 49ers this offseason after spending one year with the Denver Broncos in 2025.

Fayetteville, Ark. property that was previously owned by former Arkansas Razorback coaches Sam Pittman and Mike Anderson has been purchased by Fayetteville native, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw Tuesday, July 14. | Zillo

Greenlaw, a Fayetteville native himself, was a member of the Bret Bielema's 2015 recruiting class as a 3-star safety ranked as the No. 842 prospect in the country, No. 60 at his position and No. 12 in the Natural State, according to 247Sports.

He was a dominant defender for the Purple Dogs 2014 state championship team, recording 119 tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, 10 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

The 6-foot-1, 220 pound safety had only six total scholarship offers from FBS programs with Arkansas earning the nod over Washington State, Memphis, Southern Miss, Tulsa and Arkansas State.

He immediately saw the field as a freshman in 2015 at linebacker, starting 11 of 13 games and was the only player to win SEC Freshman of the Week twice that season.

His impact on the field was immediately felt by finishing No. 5 nationally among freshmen and No. 1 among SEC rookies with 95 total tackles.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman on the sidelines in a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Greenlaw also ranked No. 17 in the SEC in total tackles, and led the Razorbacks in tackles on five occasions, showing that the Razorbacks' staff did a remarkable job evaluating him as a prospect.

He earned quite a lengthy list of accolades following his freshman year such as Freshman All-American from the FWAA, and SEC Freshman of the Year from Athlon Sports.

While the remainder of his college career was patterned with injury issues beginning with a foot injury during the 2016 season, Greenlaw remained a steady force on Arkansas' defense when healthy.

For his career, he finished with 299 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and four sacks.

He went on to be selected in the fifth round at No. 148 overall by the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft, where he has spent the majority of his professional career. Greenlaw played a huge role in San Francisco's Super Bowl run before rupturing his Achilles during the game.

While he hasn't played a full regular season in the NFL since 2019, Greenlaw has still been one of the more dominant linebackers in the league when healthy. For his career, he has played in 72 games across seven seasons, recording 498 tackles, 16 pass breakups, 11 quarterback hurries, 4.5 sacks, four interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Former Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Dre Greenlaw (23) celebrates after a fourth down stop in the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Pittman originally bought the house in 2020, he immediately brought recruits in to show it off, with former 5-star recruit and Georgia signee Broderick Jones being mesmerized by the huge tub in the middle of the master bathroom.

The video recapping his visit was previously posted on his X account that is now deactivated.

Pittman's relationship with Jones wasn't strong enough to break Jones' commitment to the Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart. But the Razorbacks were able to make a push before his signing in February 2020.

While this home doesn't have the hog statue and fountain by the lake, this Bridgewater Estates' property will remain in the Razorback family in what was once considered "Coaches Row" where John Pelphrey, Bret Bielema, Chad Morris and others previously resided.

What makes this Mediterranean style home unique is that it was bult to suit former basketball coach Mike Anderson, who originally bought the land in 2012 for just $160,000.

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