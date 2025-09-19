Otis Kirk's 5 keys for Razorbacks on road against Memphis after Ole Miss loss
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will leave conference play on Saturday to face undefeated Memphis in a key game for both schools.
Arkansas (2-1) is trying to bounce back from a 41-35 loss to Ole Miss last Saturday night. Memphis (3-0) is trying to beat an SEC team which would help recruiting and maybe land them in a better bowl if they continue to win.
Memphis has beaten Chattanooga (45-10), Georgia State (38-16) and Troy (28-7). Sam Pittman knows the game will be a severe test for the team.
Here's five keys for Arkansas to win the game.
Don't lose turnover battle
The Razorbacks only had one turnover against Ole Miss, but it was the final nail in their chances to win the game. Arkansas has won one game since 2023 when they lost the turnover battle. That was last year against Louisiana Tech.
They simply didn't have the offensive weapons to beat the Razorbacks despite the gifts. Taylen Green has two interceptions on the season with both coming against Arkansas State.
Green and his teammates need to play a clean game and if they avoid turnovers they should have excellent chance to escape Memphis with a win.
Continue offensive line play protecting Taylen Green
The Arkansas offensive line was expected to be improved this season with the addition of three outstanding transfers, Kobe Branham getting healthy and then both Fernando Carmona and E'Marion Harris remaining very good.
Green has had the time to go through his progressions this season and that is a key to him being so effective thus far. The line has also been able to open holes for Mike Washington and Braylen Russell as well.
But the main strength thus far has been the job they have done keeping Green from being sacked. If that continues on Saturday the Hogs should be in good shape.
Eliminate explosive plays by Memphis
The Arkansas defense wasn't good at all on Saturday against Ole Miss particularly in the first half. Ole Miss' wide receivers caught passes with no Razorback defender near them.
Ole Miss' quarterback ran at will. The Razorbacks couldn't get off the field on third down many times. Ole Miss would convert and get themselves out of a hole.
The Hogs simply can't allow the game to turn into a track meet for Memphis.
Tackle much better
The tackling by Arkansas' defenders wasn't good at all. Many times they would have the Ole Miss player in their grasp only to allow him escape and many times for a big gain.
The Hogs can't let Memphis' running back or quarterback break their tackles. They have to wrap up and get the Tigers on the ground.
The effort on defense as far as tackling they displayed against Ole Miss won't allow them to win another game on the schedule. Tackling improving is a must.
Make their field goals
True freshman Scott Starkzyk is 1 of 3 on field goals this season. He made a 53-yard one in Fayetteville to open the season against Alabama A&M.
However he missed both his attempts on Saturday at Ole Miss. He missed two field goals and they lost by six points. Not a coincidence. The first miss was from 51 yards on the first drive.
I didn't agree with Sam Pittman's decision to attempt the field goal there. It was a fourth-and-2 play and I felt he should have left the offense on the field.
I realize at that point Pittman didn't know the defense would struggle as it did, but they were on the road playing the No. 17 team in the country.
A team that has an offense that lit them up last season. I didn't like the decision, but regardless of that when Pittman dials up a field goal then Starzyk needs to deliver.
Arkansas and Memphis will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday and televised on ABC.