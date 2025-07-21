Pittman candid why players aren't hanging around long these days
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has faced a lot of criticism over the past few years for his roster management.
Players who signed with the Razorbacks as members of the 2022 class, offensive lineman E’Marion Harris and defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth are the only two still with the program.
That’s a staggering 2-of-21 signees going into their fourth season at Arkansas. Pittman’s 2023 class has only 3-of-22 signees on the roster this fall as defensive tackle Ian Geffrard, defensive end Quincy Rhodes and defensive lineman Kaleb James return.
Like fate would have it, Arkansas was able to hold onto some of their highly touted 2024 signees as running back Braylen Russell and defensive back Selman Bridges opted to withdraw from the transfer portal after exploring opportunities elsewhere.
Pittman weathered the storm, losing some freshmen to playing time, others to financial situations that he simply believes they couldn't match.
While the state itself doesn't traditionally produce SEC-level players each year, Pittman's staff has to go to bordering states, notably in the southeastern region, to remain competitive.
It's easy to place the blame directly on Pittman, but it doesn't have to be that way.
Since the inception of NIL, Pittman hasn't been given a fair shake at building a truly competitive roster with available funds to compete in the SEC.
Some might ask why that's so, but it's painfully obvious that the big money donors probably don't find football to be as great of an investment as basketball and baseball because it costs so much more to field a championship level team on the gridiron.
The name of the game these days is money. Life-changing wealth while earning a degree or perhaps the dream making it to the NFL. With the transfer portal in place, it now gives players a chance to not only seek better situations for playing time and checks with a few extra zeros on the end.
The money part of this thing, well, it's never going to change. Either athletic departments are going to adapt to the everchanging landscape or die trying to fend it off.
“Well, man, you’d have to ask each one of those kids,” Pittman said about underclassmen leaving the Arkansas program in droves. “Here’s what it’s not because of: because of the way they’re treated, because of the way they’re developed and because of the way they’re taught to. That’s not the reason.
“It could be playing time, it could be finances. Probably the majority of it is finances. But you’d have to ask those guys.”
During his opening monologue at SEC Media Days, Pittman shared his program welcomes 58 newcomers this season as 19 freshman, 31 transfers and eight walk-ons will represent the Razorbacks in 2025.
During the previous three offseasons, Arkansas has a total of 103 players to programs such as Texas, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Colorado, Arizona State, SMU, Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Notre Dame.
Whatever the reason for each players departure, it leaves Arkansas in a perilous position trying to build a roster each season.
Pittman shared that he is confident in his staff's continuity moving forward that players they retain will be able to help newcomers figure things out once they're on campus.
The Razorbacks' sixth-year coach is confident that his roster can foster relationships in enough time to improve off a 7-6 overall record from 2025 as leaders such as quarterback Taylen Green, linebacker Xavian Sorey and defensive tackle Cam Ball return.
After flipping his roster by nearly 50% once again, Pittman is confident in some of Arkansas' additions such as Montana State transfer tight end Rohan Jones, wide receiver Jalen Brown, Raylen Sharpe, O'Mega Blake, Andy Jean and supreme [freshman] talent Antonio Jordan.
On defense, the Razorbacks added David Oke but also added that second year transfer Danny Saili is the "most improved" defensive lineman they have.
“I do believe that whom we’ve got in the replacement, they want to be there,” he said. “They’re happy with what their deal is they have and that they’ll represent the university well.”