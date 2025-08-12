Razorback linebacker Harris moves up depth chart after transfer
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When linebacker Andrew Harris transferred to Arkansas from Central Florida in June, he did not expect a fast track to the top of the depth chart.
Now he is earning a closer look from coaches and teammates after a strong showing in fall camp.
Harris, listed at 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds, joined the Razorbacks after playing nine games for UCF last season, where he recorded nine tackles, mostly on special teams. He missed Arkansas’ spring practices due to his late transfer, but has made up for lost time, according to defensive coordinator Travis Williams.
“He’s growing, he’s a guy, he just got here,” Williams said Monday. “The thing about the portal, when you get these guys in June, you’re trying to speed up the process.
“Everybody that we sign out the portal in June, we’re speeding up the process … and you could just see him and he’s getting better and better. He’s a physical guy, heavy-handed guy, solid guy. He puts his body on you with tackles. He’s going to be a player that could be able to help us this year.”
Arkansas’ linebacker group is led by Xavian Sorey Jr., Stephen Dix Jr. and Bradley Shaw, but Harris is now in the mix for playing time as the team prepares for its opener. Williams said roles are not set, and depth chart positions are “forever fluid.”
“There’s going to be moves, let me say that,” Williams said. “But it’s not really 1s, 2s and 3s. It could change today, it could change tomorrow. We were talking about Andrew (Harris) moving up. It’s forever fluid. There’s nothing that’s just constant for us because you can be with the 1s, with the 3s, with the 2s or whatever, so it’s forever fluid” (On3).
Harris’ journey to Arkansas started in Jamaica, where he was born. He and his twin brother, Michael, moved to the United States in third grade.
Williams, then on staff at UCF, recruited both brothers out of Lake Brantley High School in Florida. Michael Harris now starts at linebacker for Maryland, while Andrew stuck with UCF until entering the transfer portal earlier this year (247Sports).
Williams said both brothers adapted quickly despite a language barrier.
“There was a learning barrier for them,” Williams said. “Just seeing both of those guys blossom and seeing how the good Lord has blessed their lives. They’ve used this football to see the world.
“Just from their background to graduating high school, to getting full scholarships, to both guys playing at Power 4 … I’m just so blessed to be Andrew’s coach and being the person who is able to coach him because he has a bright, bright future.”
Teammates say Harris wasted no time showing his physical style.
“Andrew, when I started seeing it, was day one of camp,” Sorey said. “Day 1 of camp, and him just being, like, over physical. He’s definitely a physical player and doesn’t shy away from it, and like, always seeking contact.
“That’s one of the biggest things that I see. As far as being a linebacker, that’s great attributes to have. So I’m excited to see what Andrew’s gonna do this year. Definitely excited.”
Quarterback Taylen Green said Saturday that Harris’ approach in practice has stood out.
“Just his physicality, in one of the practices somebody, had to tell him, like, to ease off of his physicality,” Green said. “But like you said, you love that out of a linebacker and just his speed, sideline to sideline. We doing like a running play, and he’s catching up to the running back.”
Williams, a former Auburn linebacker and Atlanta Falcons player, is known for his emphasis on speed and physicality on defense. He said Harris’ skill set fits Arkansas’ evolving defensive identity.
Harris ran a 10.72-second 100-meter dash as a high school athlete and was a four-star recruit, making him one of the top prospects in Florida. His athleticism and work ethic have helped him adjust quickly to the Razorbacks’ scheme .
The Razorbacks’ linebacker depth chart remains competitive, with roles expected to shift as camp continues. Sorey and Dix have SEC experience, while Shaw is a promising young player, but Harris’ progress is keeping coaches and teammates attentive to his development,
Harris is expected to contribute, whether as a starter or in key rotational snaps. Williams has said he wants every linebacker to be a contributor in every game, which is what every coach says almost every season.
“He’s going to be a player that could be able to help us this year,” Williams said.
The Razorbacks probably will get to see all of those linebackers in the opener against Alabama A&M on Aug. 30 at Razorback Stadium. Kickoff for the game is 3:15 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network.