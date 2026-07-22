TAMPA — Television networks are not going to care what time a game is going to be week-to-week.

All ESPN, ABC and other stations are concerned about putting the games that draw the biggest audiences into the best television windows. Even the Southeastern Conference, as mighty it once was, still doesn't have as much say in when its member programs are going to play.

For the Arkansas Razorbacks, coach Ryan Silverfield's team is set to play a Week Two game at Utah with a 9:15 P.M. CT kickoff. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Big 12 After Dark, but that's not even the problem.

The cause of outrage from Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek was the Week Three game at home against Georgia with a scheduled kickoff time of 11 A.M. CT which drew his ire.

When the SEC released its scheduled kickoff times, Yurachek turned to X (formerly twitter) to share his grievance toward the networks, but didn't get the overwhelming positive response he likely expected either.

Nearly two months later, the issue was brought to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Monday at SEC Media Days, and was quite frank with his response. Sometimes, you just have to play with the hand your dealt.

“We addressed that up front before it was released, when we realized the tightness, relatively speaking, of the [Mountain Time Zone] Saturday night kickoff and the early kickoff,” Sankey said Monday at SEC Media Days. “We have delegated that authority to our television partner. So we have different views, not infrequently, on where games should be placed.

"And sometimes those are campus views, and sometimes those are at the conference level. I think big picture, our schools do a great job from a travel standpoint, a support standpoint, to allow for recovery and preparation.”

When playing in the SEC, it's expected that the member schools pursue elite student-athletes and put them through some of the best strength and conditioning programs in the country to take advantage their talent.

These guys eat, sleep and drink everything that's required to stay at the top of their game. There are nutrionists on staff that keeps them on a steady diet dependent upon position, size and body type.

Athletes are young, and resilient with a clear understanding of how to take care of themselves no matter if it's in the mountains, 100-degree heat or worse.

Arkansas Razorbacks vice chancellor and director of athletics Hunter Yurachek during the second half against the Tennessee at Bud Walton Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We'll complain about issues with our campuses at times, but television gets to make those decisions in this world right now,” Sankey continued. “And then you make a set of notes about next time we go into a contract conversation. And keep in mind, our kickoff designations are very different than anyone else's.

""We're way ahead of what we've done, so we've had learning experiences. We've used those, and we kind of keep the running list of adjustments we might want to make in the future.

Whether Arkansas likes the schedule or not, Sankey made one thing clear Monday and it's that television partners hold the strongest hand when it comes to kickoff windows. Until the SEC's current television agreements come up for negotiation again, schools may continue voicing frustration, but they shouldn't expect much to change.

For Silverfield's Razorbacks, that means preparing for an 11 A.M. showdown with Georgia one week after a late-night trip to Utah. While those aren't the ones they must win right now to receive a little more favor from schedule makers, it's all about winning that remains the priority.

And until then, Arkansas is in no-man's land with nowhere else to go except up.

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