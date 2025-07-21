Arkansas defensive line faces uncertainty entering new season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will have with a completely different bunch of names on the defensive line this year.
Line coach Deke Adams probably has spent a lot of this year getting to know his group on and off the field.
Like just about everywhere else with the Razorbacks, offseason turnover on the roster will require everybody, including fans and media, to learn the roster.
Senior defensive tackle Cam Ball, who returns fully healthy after missing the spring with elbow surgery, was acting confident of new group at SEC Media Days last week.
“We got a lot of guys out of the portal I'm really pumped about,” Ball said. “We also have a bunch of hungry guys that's already waited their turn. I'm excited.”
The Razorbacks lost three notable contributors from last year’s front.
Landon Jackson was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the third round. Nico Davillier transferred to UCLA and Anton Juncaj signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Together, those three accounted for 91 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said the staff is relying on both returning players and additions from the transfer portal to fill the gaps at defensive end.
Junior Quincy Rhodes and sophomore Charlie Collins are expected to step up, while Troy transfer Phillip Lee, Florida transfer Justus Boone and Michigan State transfer Ken Talley will compete for snaps.
“We got guys we like, Justus Boone, Quincy Rhodes, we got Phillip Lee coming in,” Pittman said at Media Days. “We like Charlie Collins. We like those guys. They’re inexperienced.
“To get them started, we’re going to have to do some different things with some veteran people. We tested that in the spring. It worked for us."
Last season, Arkansas finished with 26 sacks as a team, ranking 11th in the Southeastern Conference and 59th nationally. The team struggled to generate consistent pressure, and the coaching staff is focused on improving those numbers with the new rotation.
On the interior, Ball anchors the unit following his return from injury. Two returners, Ian Geffrard and Danny Saili, saw first-team reps in the spring and drew praise from Pittman.
“Ian Geffrard would be another guy we believe in heavily,” Pittman said. “Then the other one that probably is the most improved is Danny Saili. Probably the most improved defensive lineman that we have.
“Cam didn’t play in spring ball, so it gave Ian a great chance to get more reps. He’s lost a lot of weight. He’s going to be a force. I really like him.”
The Razorbacks also added depth through the transfer portal. Abilene Christian transfer David Oke missed spring practice with an injury, but is now healthy and offers versatility at both tackle and end. Frank Mulipola, a transfer from UT Permian Basin, also joins the rotation, though both players will need to adjust to SEC competition.
Ball was also high on what Adams and some new assistants have brought to the line.
“He’s very good at developing guys and he developed me,” Ball said. “We also have a great addition now of [new assistant defensive line coach Chris Wilson] and we also have [graduate assistant Tyrone Hopper] as well.
“It’s going to be a great year, man. I know we have a lot of naysayers and haters and stuff of that nature, but we’re just going to take one practice at a time, one play at a time.”
The team continues to adapt to the physical nature of the SEC, and Pittman said Arkansas must look and play the part of a conference contender.
“We look like an SEC team, Pittman said. "We’re big. We’re big up front, we’re big at corner, we’re a big football team.”
The Razorbacks’ run defense finished in the middle of the SEC last year, allowing 147.9 rushing yards per game.
The defensive line’s ability to adjust will be tested. To help an all-new secondary, it will have to stop the run and at least force quarterbacks into making quick decisions.
With the schedule the Hogs have in September, they are going to have to come together quickly. A bad record in the first five games that month could have an impact that carries through.
Right now, though, everybody is confident. Which is about all they can be at this point.