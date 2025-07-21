Arkansas defensive line faces uncertainty entering new season

"We try to make our practices hard so the game can be easy."



Cam Ball, Xavien Sorey Jr., and Taylen Green took the podium earlier today to talk about the Hogs' 2025 team and facing a daunting schedule. #WPS



Hear more from the guys below!https://t.co/DUbJlDUzvZ pic.twitter.com/OaZPFVjR7b