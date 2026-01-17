Arkansas faces Georgia in road match-up of SEC scoring leaders

ATHENS, Ga. — Some basketball games reward patience and long possessions. This one rewards sneakers with grip and lungs that don’t quit.

When Arkansas steps into Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday afternoon, the Razorbacks aren’t walking into a chess match. They’re stepping into an SEC sprint.

The Hogs enter the game at 13-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play. Georgia stands at 14-3 and 2-2 in the SEC.

Those numbers matter, but not nearly as much as how both teams get theirs. Georgia leads the nation in scoring at 96.4 points per game.

Arkansas checks in at 90.5, good for 14th nationally. Defense exists here, just not for long stretches.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Nick Pringle (23) goes up for a dunk during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Transition basketball takes center stage

Georgia has turned transition offense into an identity. The Bulldogs average 24.8 fastbreak points per game, the most in the NCAA. Arkansas ranks right behind at 21.1.

That puts the two teams first and second nationally in fastbreak scoring, which explains why neither group spends much time admiring made shots.

This is basketball played in bursts. Misses turn into sprints. Rebounds become immediate decisions.

The Razorbacks have leaned into that pace all season, using athleticism and spacing to stay comfortable in games that rarely slow down.

But pace alone doesn’t decide this one. Arkansas leads the SEC in fewest fouls per game at 15.9, a quiet stat with loud implications.

Georgia leads the nation in free throws made per game at 21.8. When speed meets discipline, something has to give.

Georgia Bulldogs coach Mike White disputes a call against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Series history favors Arkansas, but Athens has teeth

Arkansas and Georgia have shared conference floors since the Razorbacks joined the SEC, meeting 45 times in league play.

Arkansas holds a 28-17 advantage in that span and has won 11 of the last 14 games overall.

Athens has been a different story. Georgia owns a slight edge at home, where Arkansas is 7-11. SEC road games rarely honor trends or reputations.

Last season’s meeting added drama to the series. Arkansas erased a double-digit deficit late to pull out a win, marking the second-largest comeback in Bud Walton Arena history.

It helped spark a strong finish, but history doesn’t guard shooters or stop fast breaks.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) drives during the first half against South Carolina Gamecocks guard Kobe Knox (4) at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Freshman shooting, looming homestand

Arkansas’ ability to keep pace often comes down to spacing, and freshman Meleek Thomas has delivered plenty of it.

He leads all NCAA freshmen in three-point percentage at 40.5 percent, a number that forces defenses to choose between protecting the rim or chasing shooters.

Saturday also marks the front end of a stretch that could shape the Razorbacks’ momentum.

After this trip, Arkansas plays three of its next four games at Bud Walton Arena, starting Tuesday against Vanderbilt. That reality looms, but it doesn’t soften the challenge in Athens.

Georgia’s head coach brings nearly 900 career wins, the kind of résumé that doesn’t flinch at fast starts or scoring swings.

His teams stay aggressive, especially at home, and rarely back away from pace.

This game will move quickly. Arkansas won’t slow it down to prove a point. Georgia won’t either.

In the SEC, especially on the road, survival often belongs to the team that stays comfortable while everything feels rushed.

Watch-Listen

Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN2. Fans can listen to the game on the Razorback Sports Network across the state and on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home. The game will also be on Sirius 139, XM 190 and online with the SM app at channel 960.

