Razorbacks Gets Final Visit With 4-Star WR Before June 27 Commitment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The June 19 official visit weekend won't be a massive one for numbers, but there is one final prospect making the trek with a commitment date less than two weeks away.

Rosharon, (Texas) 4-star wide receiver Alvin Mosley is expected to be in town following trips to Houston, Ole Miss and Texas in the previous three weeks. The 6-foot-2, 185 pound pass catcher is one of the top players at his position in the 2027 class.

Mosley goes into his senior year as the No. 120 overall player in the country, No. 16 among wideouts, and No. 17 among recruits in the Lone Star State, according to 247Sports.

The timing of this visit couldn't work in Arkansas' favor any better as Silverfield and his staff get the final opportunity to make their case before Mosley announces his decision.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks on during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

He was among the most explosive players in the country last season for Almeta Crawford High School, recording 67 receptions for 1,138 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior last fall.

His production didn't end there either as he notched 21 carries for 190 yards and seven additional scores at the 5A-Division II level.

His display of weaponry included a 67-yard touchdown through the air and another three touchdowns on the punt return team.

The Chargers finished the 2025 season with a 12-2 record and reached the fourth round of the Texas UIL State Championship Playoffs before being ousted by Kilgore 30-3.

What's at Stake for Arkansas?

It's quite obvious Mosley is a major reason for his team's success in the high school ranks which is more than enough to make him No. 1 priority of the weekend when he makes it Arkansas.

His blend of size, speed and production has made him one of the most sought-after receivers in the country, which is why Arkansas has continued to prioritize him throughout the recruiting process.

While Texas, Ole Miss and Houston have each had opportunities to make their pitch over the past month, the Razorbacks now get the final word before Mosley announces his decision June 27.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield looks over the field during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

That alone could prove valuable for Silverfield and wide receivers coach Larry Smith as they attempt to close on one of the top playmakers in the 2027 class.

The pair of 4-star wideouts already in the fold show the kind of vision Arkansas' staff has in place with one big target in Jabari Watkins (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) and speedy Darion Moseley (6-foot, 190 pounds) in the slot.

Landing a prospect of Mosley's caliber would give Arkansas another signature recruiting win in talent-rich Texas and provide an explosive offensive weapon capable of making an early impact against SEC competition.

Scouting Report

Mosley is the type of receiver who can create problems all over the field because of his versatility as a weapon across all facets of the game.

At 6-foot-2, he possesses the length to win contested balls along the boundary, but also shows off the afterburners to create separation at every level, and often turns short passes into explosive plays on any given snap.

Round 4 otw 136rec yds 36 rushing yds 2tds and a win💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/Z4fya7ydA6 — 4⭐️Alvin “A1” Mosley (@AlvinMosley_3) November 29, 2025

Mosley's ability to find running room after the catch might be his most intriguing trait as a college prospect.

Whether lined up at receiver or handling the football on manufactured touches in the running game, he consistently forces defenders to miss in space and has the speed to finish plays once he reaches the second level.

Arkansas' offense under Silverfield places a premium on getting his studs into space with favorable matchups, and Mosley's combination of size, ball skills and speed in the open-field makes him an ideal fit for The Razorbacks and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey.

If the Razorbacks can close the deal, Mosley would give Silverfield his first major recruiting win in Texas here and strengthen what is already a promising offensive class in his first full recruiting cycle.

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