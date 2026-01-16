Arkansas Razorbacks hope to finalize roster with several expected transfer visitors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's been quiet on the transfer front across the country which mostly has to do with the untimely dead period in place from Monday, Jan. 12 until midnight today.

The NCAA didn't allow visits to take place as most coaches were scheduled to be at the annual American Football Coaches of America meeting in Miami, the site of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

As soon as the clock ticked to Thursday, Arkansas' coaches charged into the homestretch with a focus on addressing last minute needs through the portal.

Maryland starting RG Aliou Bah (@iam_aliou) plans to enter the transfer portal, sources tells @CBSSports.



The 6-foot-6, 327-pound Bah has allowed just 1 sack in 1,511 career snaps. Began his career at Georgia as a 4-star recruit in the 2022 class. https://t.co/kHmOrVISIa pic.twitter.com/Ligfoep64h — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 14, 2026

There is a void along the offensive line at certain spots and Maryland transfer right guard Aliou Bah could be a player to keep an eye on after scheduling a visit with the Razorbacks.

Bah allowed zero sacks and had a 72.3 pass block grade this season with the Terrapins, according to Pro Football Focus.

The 6-foot-5, 320 pound guard is a native of Memphis and committed to Georgia out of IMG Academy during the 2023 recruiting cycle. A 4-star recruit, Bah received offers from Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Florida State and many others.

He is the No. 917 ranked available transfer and No. 67 among interior lineman in the portal, according to 247Sports.

The Razorbacks are also hoping to increase depth along the defensive line with twin transfer tackles Armon and Jayvon Parker out of Washington. Another name to keep an eye on is Oregon defensive tackle Xadavien Sims, who has played sparingly in his first two seasons on campus.

Washington Huskies defensive lineman Jayvon Parker (94) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sims has appeared in two games over the previous two seasons, recording just a pair of tackles against Oklahoma and Minnesota. The 6-foot-4, 300 pound transfer is a former 4-star recruit and No. 1 recruit out of Oklahoma in the 2024 class.

The Razorbacks are still in need of a few more defensive backs to round out the secondary and are targeting Emporia State star Peyton Taylor. The 5-foot-11, 170 pound corner posted 29 tackles and 12 pass break-ups on the season.

Razorbacks Transfer Class

• DB Christian Harrison, 6-foot-1, 180 (Cincinnati)

• K Braeden McAlister, 5-foot-11, 185 (Georgia State)

• K Max Gilbert, 6-foot, 200 (Tennessee)

• QB AJ Hill, 6-foot-4, 315 (Memphis)

• RB Sutton Smith, 5-foot-9, 185 (Memphis)

• OL Malachi Breland, 6-foot-5, 340 (Memphis)

• WR Jamari Hawkins, 5-foot-11, 180 (Memphis)

• LB Ja'Quavion Smith, 6-foot-1, 230 (Howard)

• DL Carlon Jones, 6-foot-2, 310 (USC)

• DB Braydon Lee, 6-foot-1, 180 (Maryland)

• DB La’Khi Roland, 6-foot-2, 196 (Maryland)

• TE Matt Adcock, 6-foot-3, 245 (Memphis)

• OT Adam Hawkes, 6-foot-5, 305 (Oregon State)

• OT Bryant Williams, 6-foot-7, 336 (Louisiana)

• LB Jamonta Waller, 6-foot, 243 (Auburn)

• DB Tyler Scott, 6-foot-2, 195 (Georgia State)

• LB Steven Soles, 6-foot-2, 237 (Kentucky)

• LB Phoenix Jackson, 6-foot, 223 (Baylor)

• WR Donovan Faupel, 6-foot-1, 200 (New Mexico State)

• DB Shelton Lewis, 5-foot-11, 185 (Clemson)

• RB Jasper Parker, 6-foot, 205 (Michigan)

• DL Hunter Osborne, 6- foot-4, 301 (Virginia)

• LB Khmori House, 6-foot-2, 210 (North Carolina)

• OL Josiah Clemons, 6-foot-7, 370 (Memphis)

• TE Ty Lockwood, 6-foot-4, 245 (Boston College)

• OL Terence Roberson, Transfer 6-foot-6, 310 (Ouachita Baptist)

• LB Jeremy Evans, 6-foot-1, 218 (Baylor)

• QB Braeden Fuller, 6-foot-3, 180 (Angelo State)

• DB Ian Williams, 5-foot-10 (Memphis)

• LB Ben Bogle, 6-foot-1, 221 (West Virginia)

• WR Chris Marshall, 6-foot-3, 215 (Boise State)

• WR Jelani Watkins, 5-foot-10, 162 (LSU)

Hogs Feed