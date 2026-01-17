Razorbacks receive late night commitments from pair of transfer defensive backs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas continues to make a statement in the transfer portal, deepening its defensive backfield with the addition of two transfers.

The Razorbacks added LaMarcus Hicks (Iowa State) and Nsongbeh Ginyui (Bakersfield College) deep into the final hours of Friday night. Hicks appeared in three games this season, primarily on special teams, as a true freshman with the Cyclones.

BREAKING: Iowa State transfer safety Lamarcus Hicks has signed with Arkansas, @PeteNakos reports🐗https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/tsCMheyU2Q — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 17, 2026

The 6-foot-2, 195 pound defensive back has the size and physicality to play safety, a position where the Hogs technically only had one player committed going into the weekend in Christian Harrison (Cincinnati).

He was rated a 3-star out of Maine High School in Des Plaines, Illinois during the 2025 recruiting cycle. Hicks listed as the No. 210 overall cornerback in the nation and No. 77 among athletes from Illinois in last season's rankings as determined by 247Sports.

His uncle, Eddie Hicks, was recently hired to Ryan Silverfield's staff to lead cornerbacks for the 2026 season.

Former Detroit Lions cornerback (40) LaMarcus Hicks returns an interception against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. | Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

Like Harrison, Hicks' father also played for Iowa State as an All-Big 12 performer before going on to play in the NFL with the Detroit Lions for two seasons from 2007-08.

Ginyui, at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, played at the junior college level in California and made an immediate impact during his freshman season.

He recorded 47 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble, which earned him first-team All-Conference California Community College Athletic Association honors following the 2025 season.

He had interest from Mississippi State with most offers coming from FCS programs such as Tarleton State, UC Davis and Cal Poly.

Arkansas is set to have a fully rebuilt secondary, as Hicks and Ginyui join 13 other new transfers or high school signees. The Razorbacks ranked No. 104 nationally in pass defense by allowing 239 yards per game giving up 22 touchdowns through the air.

Razorbacks Transfer Class

• DB Christian Harrison, 6-foot-1, 180 (Cincinnati)

• K Braeden McAlister, 5-foot-11, 185 (Georgia State)

• K Max Gilbert, 6-foot, 200 (Tennessee)

• QB AJ Hill, 6-foot-4, 315 (Memphis)

• RB Sutton Smith, 5-foot-9, 185 (Memphis)

• OL Malachi Breland, 6-foot-5, 340 (Memphis)

• WR Jamari Hawkins, 5-foot-11, 180 (Memphis)

• LB Ja'Quavion Smith, 6-foot-1, 230 (Howard)

• DL Carlon Jones, 6-foot-2, 310 (USC)

• DB Braydon Lee, 6-foot-1, 180 (Maryland)

• DB La’Khi Roland, 6-foot-2, 196 (Maryland)

• TE Matt Adcock, 6-foot-3, 245 (Memphis)

• OT Adam Hawkes, 6-foot-5, 305 (Oregon State)

• OT Bryant Williams, 6-foot-7, 336 (Louisiana)

• LB Jamonta Waller, 6-foot, 243 (Auburn)

• DB Tyler Scott, 6-foot-2, 195 (Georgia State)

• LB Steven Soles, 6-foot-2, 237 (Kentucky)

• LB Phoenix Jackson, 6-foot, 223 (Baylor)

• WR Donovan Faupel, 6-foot-1, 200 (New Mexico State)

• DB Shelton Lewis, 5-foot-11, 185 (Clemson)

• RB Jasper Parker, 6-foot, 205 (Michigan)

• DL Hunter Osborne, 6- foot-4, 301 (Virginia)

• LB Khmori House, 6-foot-2, 210 (North Carolina)

• OL Josiah Clemons, 6-foot-7, 370 (Memphis)

• TE Ty Lockwood, 6-foot-4, 245 (Boston College)

• OL Terence Roberson, Transfer 6-foot-6, 310 (Ouachita Baptist)

• LB Jeremy Evans, 6-foot-1, 218 (Baylor)

• QB Braeden Fuller, 6-foot-3, 180 (Angelo State)

• DB Ian Williams, 5-foot-10 (Memphis)

• LB Ben Bogle, 6-foot-1, 221 (West Virginia)

• WR Chris Marshall, 6-foot-3, 215 (Boise State)

• WR Jelani Watkins, 5-foot-10, 162 (LSU)

• OL Ayden Bussell, 6-foot-5, 300 (West Virginia)

• DB Carter Stoutmire, 5-foot-11, 215 (Colorado)

• DB Kyeaure Magloire, 6-foot-3, 200 (West Georgia)

• DT Xadavien Sims, 6-foot-4, 300 (Oregon)

