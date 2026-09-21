Razorbacks' Rough Start Doesn't Concern 4-Star Target With Silverfield Connection

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks' 1-2 start to the 2026 season hasn't changed 4-star defensive back Jaxon Flowers' opinion of first-year coach Ryan Silverfield.

If anything, Flowers understands better than most recruits why Silverfield might need time in Fayetteville.

The two share a connection to The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla., where Silverfield once played and Flowers has developed into one of the nation's top defensive back prospects in the 2028 class.

Flowers is poised to be among the next wave of talented prospects to come out of Jacksonville on a roster stacked with many of the best players in the nation. The 6-foot-3, 185 pound prospect ranks No. 290 overall, No. 19 at his position and No. 19 in Florida, according to On3's recruiting rankings.

A two-way athlete, Flowers plays both quarterback and defensive back for the Bulldogs, which gives him a different perspective in the secondary, where he's able to read formations and route concepts through the eyes of the player trying to attack them.

Across four varsity seasons, he has completed 8-of-11 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns along with 19 carries for 121 yards and one score on the ground. It's been on the defensive side as a junior this fall that he's done the most damage with 28 tackles, three interceptions and two pass breakups.

The connection between Flowers and Silverfield goes deeper than simply sharing the same high school.

Silverfield spent four seasons playing at Bolles, helping the Bulldogs win a Florida state championship in 1998 while the program claimed the USA Today high school national championship. A neck injury eventually ended his playing career, but football didn't take a backseat as Silverfield ended up taking his first coaching job with the program during spring practice of his senior year.

Bolles quarterback Jaxon Flowers (7) scrambles away from the Mandarin defense during a high school spring football game on May 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I’ve known of Coach Silverfield since he coached at Memphis," Flowers tells Razorbacks On SI. "He was part of the state championship team at Bolles back in the day — where I attend. I think it’s very tough to coach in the SEC, especially Year 1. He will need time to recruit and get his guys all on the same page."

The Razorbacks projects Flowers in the secondary, and is currently being recruited as a defensive back by new assistant coach Eddie Hicks.

"I think the defense made a lot of good plays but they had to be on the field a lot," Flowers said. "The offense will get better, but give it to Georgia — they are a very good team — most teams in the country will struggle with them. So it’s hard to compare or judge how good a team is against a team like that, especially this early in the year."

While times can get tough at the very beginning of a coaching tenure, Flowers believes Silverfield and company can right the ship and attack SEC play.

"Overall, I do think he will get the guys fired up to play," Flowers said. "I enjoyed getting to know him and Coach Hicks."

Arkansas has plenty of competition remaining for Flowers, with Miami, Florida State, Florida, Auburn, Virginia Tech and UAB among several programs involved.

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