Arkansas quietly reloads secondary with Stoutmire, Magloire additions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The transfer portal doesn’t sleep, doesn’t rest and certainly doesn’t care about anyone’s offseason plans.

On Friday, it swung back through Fayetteville and dropped off two defensive backs for Arkansas, just in time for the window to creak shut.

First came Carter Stoutmire, a safety from Colorado with starting experience and a medical chart thick enough to earn its own folder.

Then came Kyeaure Magloire, a long, physical cornerback from West Georgia who looks the part before he ever takes a rep.

No fireworks. No splashy graphics. Just two more names added to a Razorbacks roster that’s been under constant renovation.

That’s modern college football. Renovation never ends.

Stoutmire committed first, giving Arkansas a player who made seven starts in eight games for Colorado in 2025 before injuries interrupted his season.

He finished with 38 total tackles, 23 solo stops, five pass break-ups, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Those numbers don’t demand a parade. They do suggest competence, which these days counts for something.

Colorado Buffalos safety Carter Stoutmire (23) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stoutmire brings starting experience from Colorado

Stoutmire didn’t arrive at Colorado as a safety. He bounced around, learning different spots, before finally settling into the role last season.

Once there, he became part of the regular rotation, starting most weeks and holding his own in a defense that needed all the stability it could find.

Arkansas noticed.

The Razorbacks aren’t shopping for mystery boxes right now. They’re shopping for players who’ve lined up on Saturdays, taken snaps that mattered and lived to tell about it.

Stoutmire fits that bill, even if his season ended early. In a league where one blown coverage can flip a game, experience counts — especially experience that doesn’t come with a learning curve steep enough to derail September.

Stoutmire entered the portal with eligibility remaining, which matters as much as anything. Arkansas didn’t add a short-term fix. It added a piece it can actually use.

And then, because the portal never travels alone, came Magloire.

✍️ Welcome to The Diamond State @kyeaure pic.twitter.com/gYl4qEGLTY — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) January 16, 2026

Magloire adds size, production at cornerback

Magloire signed with Arkansas shortly after Stoutmire, bringing with him the kind of measurables coaches love and quarterbacks dislike.

At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, he’s not hard to spot. He’s harder to throw over.

In seven games during the 2025 season, Magloire totaled 28 tackles, two interceptions, five pass break-ups and a forced fumble. That’s production, not projection.

He arrived from West Georgia after also spending time at Eastern Kentucky, carrying a résumé built on reps rather than hype. Arkansas beat out Auburn, Louisville and West Virginia for his commitment, which suggests Magloire had options and chose Fayetteville anyway.

That matters, too.

Magloire joins a secondary that’s been reshuffled, reworked and reinforced throughout the portal cycle. Arkansas didn’t chase one headline name. It chased accumulation — depth, length and options.

It’s not particularly glamorous. It is functional.

Razorbacks strengthen secondary as portal window closes

Friday also marked the final day players could enter the transfer portal, which explains the urgency. Arkansas didn’t wait around to see what fell loose. It went and grabbed two defensive backs before the door closed and just in time to squeeze them into classes that started last week.

Stoutmire and Magloire became the first two portal commitments of the day for the Hogs, setting the tone for what staffers have already described as a busy stretch. The Razorbacks had already added multiple pieces across the roster earlier in the cycle, and the defensive backfield was clearly still on the shopping list.

Neither addition promises instant stardom. That’s fine. Arkansas isn’t building a billboard. It’s building a depth chart.

Stoutmire offers flexibility and experience at safety. Magloire offers size and ball production at corner. Together, they offer something every staff craves and every fan undervalues until it’s gone: insurance.

In today’s SEC, that’s not optional.

The portal window may have closed, but Arkansas’ work isn’t finished. Spring practice will sort roles, snap counts and pecking order soon enough. For now, the Razorbacks have added two players who’ve been hit, tested and still wanted more football.

That’s usually a decent place to start.

Key takeaways:

Arkansas added two defensive backs Friday with the commitments of safety Carter Stoutmire and cornerback Kyeaure Magloire.

Both players bring real game experience, combining for starts, interceptions and pass breakups at the college level.

The Razorbacks focused on depth and flexibility as the transfer portal window closed, reinforcing the secondary.

