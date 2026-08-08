FAYETTEVILLE, Ark– While it seems that the defensive side of the ball has been getting most of the attention during camp so far, senior tight end Jaden Platt is returning for his final year in Fayetteville, hoping to lead the Razorbacks into a new era of success that he has not seen during his time here.

Going into his senior season, Platt was recently named to the 2026 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, which recognizes the top tight ends in the NCAA. Across the SEC, Platt was one of only ten tight ends in the conference to make the list, emphasizing how valuable he will be for the Razorbacks this season.

Respected in his craft



Jaden Platt has been named to @TheMackeyAward Preseason Watch List! pic.twitter.com/IojTYCy4No — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) August 5, 2026

While his numbers did not pop off the page during his junior season, he was a reliable target for former quarterback Taylen Green, recording 21 receptions for 296 yards and two touchdowns during the season.

Although his numbers were fairly ordinary last season, Platt does have the opportunity to have a breakout season for the Razorbacks this year as he enters fall camp as the most experienced tight end on the roster. Platt could also be a perfect fit for new offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey’s system, as he is well known for utilizing tight ends frequently.

Alongside a new offensive coordinator and head coach, Platt will also be partnered with a new quarterback this season. While it has not been announced yet if KJ Jackson assumes the role of starting quarterback, it could be a huge boost to Platt’s game as the pair seemed to make a quick connection.

Last year during Jackson’s lone start in the final game of the season, Platt picked up a career-high 66 receiving yards on four receptions and one touchdown.

While it still remains unclear how significant a role Platt will have for the Razorbacks this season, he has already put in the work this offseason to increase his chances of being a focal point of team’s new offense, according to his tight end coach Morgan Turner.

"It's been fun to kind of see that, him try to take the next step in his growth and really just completely getting serious about everything involved with this game,” Turner said this spring. “He's changed his body and you can see it, and I think he's moving better.”

Although several questions still remain regarding Arkansas’ offense going into the season, fans should find some relief that Platt remains on the roster and provides a sense of stability to the team as the program enters a new era.

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