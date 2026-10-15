Second Specially Called BOT Meeting In Two Weeks Another Nothingburger In Regard To Yurachek

FAYETTEVILLE — For the second time in 14 days, a specially called meeting of the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees that got everyone talking resulted in no action in regard to the employment of anyone involved with UA athletics.

Speculation about the job security of athletic director Hunter Yurachek has run rampant since Arkansas' poor start to the 2026 football season led to fans emailing Board of Trustees members, especially chairman Randy Lawson, in bunches.

The last meeting on Oct. 1 resulted in no action being taken, while Thursday's meeting resulted in University of Arkansas at Monticello Chancellor Peggy Doss getting a two-year contract extension.

Lawson seemed to reference the widespread interest from the public at the start of Thursday's meeting, saying the meeting was in regard to "Consideration of the employment of public employees, because that's what we always do."

While popular in his first few years in Fayetteville after taking the job in 2017, Yurachek has fallen from grace over the last several years. His commitment to former head coach Sam Pittman led to Arkansas retaining Pittman until 2025 when it could've had multiple coaching cycles to hire a new head coach. Instead, the Razorbacks had to search for a new coach during last year's incredibly busy cycle and ultimately landed on Ryan Silverfield.

Silverfield was not a popular hire off the bat. A few fans even went to the UofA campus to protest the hire.

While criticism of both Yurachek and Silverfield waned slightly over the offseason, it only intensified in fervor following Arkansas' 43-10 loss to Utah on Sept. 12. The Razorbacks' (2-4, 0-3 SEC) on continued struggles on the gridiron have not helped Yurachek's case. Nor did a report that revealed Arkansas' 2026 football roster was the cheapest in the SEC.

It's safe to say the Board of Trustees will receive little grace from fans frustrated with a lack of action in regard to Yurachek.

The Arkansas Board of Trustees aren't really good at understanding the meaning of "optics." — John Nabors (@JohnNaborsShow) October 15, 2026

Men's basketball coach John Calipari, however, has been very supportive of Yurachek, publically defending him thrice in recent months, including on Wednesday at SEC Basketball Media Days.

"The best thing for this program: we're not in debt," Calipari said. "Now, there are not many programs around the country that can say they're not in debt. We're not in debt. He's been great for me. Part of the reason I took the job is, I sat down with him and I was comfortable. Everything he said he would do, he did. I'm looking around the room, saying, 'What? Are we losing our minds here?'"

"He has kept us to where we can now figure out how we're going to go forward. But I understand you got ADs being fired around the country. You know why? Because their programs are in debt: 200 million, 100 million, 150 million, and so they're firing ADs now, but he's going to do fine. I wish we'd have won that football game for our football players, our coach, and Hunter. But you don't know what's in the cards. I just know he's a good man."

Yurachek's contract with Arkansas runs through Dec. 31, 2027. If he were to be fired before then, his contract stipulates that his buyout would be 50 percent of his $1.5 million salary, equaling about $750,000.

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