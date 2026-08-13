FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — First year Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield hasn't coached his first game at Arkansas yet, but he's already done something none of his predecessors managed over the previous 19 years.

He called Houston Nutt.

Because in 19 years since resigning from his perch with the Razorbacks, The Right Reverend had yet to hear from a single coach until Silverfield arrived, according to a report from Best of Arkansas Sports.

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield celebrates following a big play at practice. | Razorback football twitter

Wise Callback

Coincidentally, the coach who comes from a vast group of Tigers is embracing the Razorback way.

That's a hardworking, blue-collar work ethic that makes everyone wake up feeling that they went 10 rounds with the heavyweight champion the very next morning. At one point, Arkansas made the nation feel that every single week until 2012 came along and the football program came crashing down.

Everything that coaches such as Frank Broyles, Lou Holtz, Ken Hatfield, and Houston Nutt helped build and maintain over five decades unraveled seemingly in 15 years.

College football has certainly evolved over that time.

Just look around the SEC at teams like Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Missouri, and South Carolina that have transformed their rosters with an injection of resources. You know, financially speaking, dollar bills.

Silverfield continues to knock on every door of an Arkansas booster hoping to raise money for his program. He's kind of like a grandson who knows his grandfather buried a few million dollars on his 1,000 acre property, but didn't leave a marker or clue as to where it actually sits.

That's the uphill battle he faces coming to Arkansas as donors aren't usually going to give huge amounts blindly until they see progress on the field. However, what they should be appreciative of is how hard their new head coach is grinding each day to lay the groundwork to get his football program turned around.

There's only so much a single mega-investor such as John Tyson is able to do on his own, it's going to take some convincing of another stream of cash. Walmart, headquartered just a couple miles down the road in Bentonville, has stood by as a major sponsor but hasn't quite dipped its toes in what has become the name of the game: Name, Image, and Likeness.

Boldly, Silverfield even challenged the retail giant publicly at SEC Media Days to become more involved. That says more than anything that the Razorbacks' head man has already knocked on that door repeatedly with the door cracked open with opportunity here.

He's probably already said something in a meeting with executives like this, "Look, we are going to get Arkansas football turned around quickly, but just imagine what level we can reach together."

Don't be silly, because nobody is going to allow himself to have a quote take on a life of its own without establishing a relationship with a corporation.

"It's showing people what it needs to look like," Silverfield said at SEC Media Days. "But I have great faith we can get this done, and it's my job to tap into those resources. Listen, if we get Wal-Mart involved, it's game over."

Game. Over.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield (left) with former Hogs' running back Peyton Hillis (right) at spring practice on April 1, 2026 | Arkansas Razorback Football, Twitte

A coach who puts his players, coaching staff and program above himself is going to garner the support of the fanbase. But he's got to do one thing that Arkansas hasn't been able to do in over a decade and that's win consistently.

Calling up former players and coaches like Houston Nutt, Darren McFadden, Felix Jones, Peyton Hillis, Joe Adams, Jarius Wright, Jerry Jones and many others only helps establish his culture.

Transfers and true freshmen on the roster may not fully understand what it means to be a Razorback, put on that uniform, run through 'The A' or hear a booming Hog Call. That makes the perspective from former players who do mean so much more moving forward.

Silverfield may not have been any fan's first choice to take over, but he could end up being the right choice down the road. He's been willing to put all the extra work off the field as a fundraiser to help his program have a fighting chance to win in the SEC.

Now, it's up to donors and corporations to answer his calls with a "yes."

Like it or not, that's the name of the game now and it's likely never going to change.

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