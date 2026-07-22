Silverfield Reveals Two Razorbacks Lost for Season Ahead of Fall Camp

TAMPA — Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield announced Wednesday that two Razorbacks will miss the entire 2026 season because of injuries.

Junior College transfer defensive end J'Lynn Allen, a former North Little Rock standout, signed with the Razorbacks as a member of the 2026 recruiting class, but will miss the season with an undisclosed injury, the first-year Arkansas coach told reporters at SEC Media Days Wednesday afternoon.

"One guy, just so y'all know, Connor Smith, our punter, is out with an ACL injury and will miss the season," Silverfield said. "Then, J'Lynn Allen is another name, he has an injury and will miss the entire season as well."

Allen arrived at Arkansas as one of the nation's more productive junior college defensive ends after recording 31 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 10 sacks at Hutchinson Community College.

The 6-foot-7, 245 defensive end proved to be explosive off the line of scrimmage, finishing with 31 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

At the time of his signing with Arkansas, Allen was considered the No. 88 ranked JUCO prospect in the country for 2026 and No. 10 at his position, per 247Sports recruiting rankings.

With such a need for depth and productivity along the line of scrimmage a season ago, new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts wants to generate pressure from different areas defensively.

While it might have taken Allen a minute to become accustomed to the speed of SEC play, he He had the tools to compete for immediate playing time along a rebuilt defensive line.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

He had a long list of suitors with offers from West Virginia, Arkansas State, Southern Miss, Georgia State, UTSA, UL-Monroe, Eastern Michigian, Texas State, Western Michigan, Sam Houston State, and many others prior to signing with Arkansas.

The injury report doesn't end there as true freshman punter Connor Smith will miss the season with an ACL injury. He was considered one of the top players in his class, as the No. 9 overall punter prospect, according to Khol's Kicking.

His injury took place during the Razorbacks' winter conditioning program, but has been shared multiple times throughout the offseason, including with media on Wednesday.

There is some good news to share on the injury front with a couple of defensive transfers expected to be back for fall practice.

"Yeah, Braydon Lee will be full go," Silverfield added. "And Phoenix Jackson should be full go,"

Lee, a former 4-star prospect out of Springdale (Md.) started two games for Maryland last season, finishing with 18 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, and one interception across 11 games. He made the decision to enter the transfer portal and head to Arkansas alongside teammate La'Khi Roland.

For Jackson, he had been dealing with a toe injury dating back to last season at Baylor, where he transferred following a four-year stint at Fresno State. The former walk-on linebacker has recorded 112 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks and three interceptions across his five seasons at the college level.

The expected returns of Lee and Jackson should help offset some of that loss on a defense looking to rebound under Roberts lead. With a complete flip at every level of the defense, Arkansas' coaching staff hopes that it'll lead to a more consistent unit in 2026.

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