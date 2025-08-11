Green returns healthy with Razorbacks' season hanging in balance
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green is healthy now for the first time in awhile.
Considering he played most of last season through a knee injury that limited his mobility and forced him to adapt his game comparisons to last season may be pointless.
Green, who transferred from Boise State ahead of the 2024 season, suffered a mild MCL injury and bone bruise during the Hogs’ 19-14 upset of then-No. 4 Tennessee in October.
The injury prompted concern among fans and coaches, but Green returned to finish the season, including an MVP performance in the Liberty Bowl win over Texas Tech.
Strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders said Green’s toughness during the final seven games was remarkable. “What he dealt with the last seven games of our season, in the bowl game, a lot of people wouldn’t even play,” Sowders said.
Green acknowledged the mental and physical challenges of playing hurt. “It was hard not just physically, you know mentally. I wanted to break some runs, and I knew if I was healthy I could do it,” Green said after Arkansas’ first fall camp scrimmage.
Despite the injury, Green completed 64% of his passes in the final seven games, throwing for 1,652 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
He finished the season with 3,154 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, nine interceptions and 602 rushing yards with eight touchdowns. His Pro Football Focus offensive grade was 86.6, ranking him 28th among 306 FBS quarterbacks.
Entering fall camp fully healthy, Green has embraced new technology to improve his preparation. He now uses a virtual reality camera on his helmet, inspired by Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, to review practice and game footage.
The system allows Green to study defensive alignments and offensive plays from a first-person perspective, both at home and in the quarterback room.
“I talked to Jayden Daniels, and everybody knows that he was doing the VR thing,” Green said. “He said it was really big, it helped, an advantage mentally. I talked to Coach Petrino and Coach Pittman, and I’m grateful for them to allowing me to use that.”
Coach Sam Pittman praised Green’s performance in the team’s 140-play scrimmage.
“Taylen threw 5 or 6 touchdowns,” Pittman said. “He threw the ball really well, accurate, ran the offense, controlled like a second-year guy that’s ready to go should.”
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has adjusted the playbook to Green’s strengths, including more zone-read and quick-release passing schemes designed to keep Green healthy while taking advantage of his dual-threat ability.
Green said the virtual reality tool has improved his mental endurance and decision-making.
“It speeds up my process, so I have more time to process, if I have to check the play, or if my protection is good and things like that,” he said.
The Razorbacks’ quarterback depth was tested last season when Green missed time against Ole Miss. Malachi Singleton replaced Green in that game, but has since transferred to Purdue.
Analysts have pegged Arkansas as a potential surprise team in the SEC West if Green stays healthy. “If Arkansas is going to reach a bowl game in 2025, Taylen Green and the Razorbacks offense will need to carry the load in shootouts,” Pro Football Focus wrote in its season preview.
Green said he is focused on consistent preparation and leadership as the Razorbacks open fall camp.
“It builds a habit of our checklists of what we got to do in a certain place,” Green said of his VR routine. “So it definitely builds a habit of our checklists of what we got to do in a certain place.”
The Hogs open the season with Green healthy, experienced and using technology to sharpen his game. How far he can take this team may determine what the final record looks like.
Arkansas will kick things off against Alabama A&M on Aug. 30 at 3:15 p.m. in Razorback Stadium on SEC Network.