Teams Arkansas fans will watch in playoffs determined in 'Shark Tank' parody by SEC Shorts
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While it was an off week for the Razorbacks, there's still the anticipation of "SEC Shorts" rolling out on Monday to pick Hogs fans spirts up from yet another one-score loss (this time by the basketball team in honor of the weekly tradition).
The most recent episode centers around which teams can convince a group from a "Shark Tank" parody to let them into the SEC championship game, playoffs, Birmingham Bowl, etc. There is also a spot thrown in there to take a shot at the frustratingly long stand-off between YouTube TV and an increasingly unpopular ESPN Network.
The only question is whether the guys at "SEC Shorts" will break out Razorbacks fans' favorite proxy team, Vanderbilt, for the episode, or whether the infamous Vandy character will remain on ice for a week to keep from over-exposing what appears to be a good thing.
Also, just how far can Battered Aggie Syndrome take things in her relationship with Texas A&M. Surely getting so deep into an undefeated season can finally create the emotional scene where the Aggies finally escape the abusive relationship for an even more potentially abusive romp with Hope.