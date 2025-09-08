Three reasons why Arkansas Razorbacks will beat No. 17 Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks have produced plenty of scoring through two weeks and the only thing that will slow them down is turnovers.
Through two games, Arkansas has committed just two turnovers with both coming due to a pair of bad reads from quarterback Taylen Green.
Nevertheless, the Razorbacks have scored a total of 108 points through two games with touchdowns scored by 11 different offensive players which promotes diversity within the unit.
Arkansas will need more than just offense to win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this Saturday, which brings up the first reason No. 17 Ole Miss is prime for an upset.
Physical Hog Ball
There has been one constant on each side of the ball throughout the early parts of Arkansas' season and that is the physical nature each player brings to both sides of the football.
Physical play isn't something the Razorbacks use sparingly. Plenty of red lids attack the ball every play, which can be used as a fear tactic for the opposing player.
"Just flying around to the ball, I think tonight it was a lot of hats around the ball, and that was one of the biggest things [defensive coordinator Travis Williams] emphasized," senior linebacker Xavian Sorey said Saturday night. "Let's make it scared for whoever got the ball. And we definitely did a good job at running to the ball and just being physical and playing with relentless effort."
There was proof in Week One against Alabama A&M that the Razorbacks' defense played extremely hard, but missed quite a few assignments during the opening quarter.
Those things were shored up over the final three quarters to keep the Bulldogs at bay with a 52-7 victory.
While there was a lull in the second quarter, Arkansas' offense maintained is physical nature handing out punishing hits in the open field while earning more yards after the catch (YAC) which pleases coach Sam Pittman.
"I like the guys on the team, they’re very coachable and tough," Pittman said after the Razorbacks 56-14 win over Arkansas State. "I like the guys on the team not just because we won. We were supposed to. But you don’t always win the ones you’re supposed to, but we have.
"I think we’re pretty explosive on offense. I think our run defense has been pretty good through the first two weeks. But it depends on who you’re playing. I like our team. I like how hard we play.
“We’re a pretty good tackling team and we’re able to play a little bit more man coverage than we have in the past and I think that will help us. I really like this team. I like our coaches. It’s been a lot of fun but you like a lot of things when you’re 2-0 and if you’re 0-2 you hate everything."
Attack Kutas
There hasn't been a player on the Rebels' roster under more intense scrutiny through two games than former Arkansas offensive lineman Patrick Kutas.
He came to Ole Miss as one of the more heralded transfers during the winter portal window as the No. 15 overall player and No. 1 among interior linemen, according to 247sports.
Kutas received constant pressure from Kentucky with at least one forcing Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons to make a quick decision, leading to an interception in the first quarter.
While he wasn't nearly proficient in pass protection, Kutas was at least serviceable as a run blocker as the Rebels recorded 220 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
The Razorbacks were able to get tremendous pressure against Arkansas State with 10 tackles for loss and four sacks.
However, it'll be interesting to see if Arkansas can continue to improve upon being disruptive or if it was a result of playing a weaker Sun Belt opponent.
Punishing Run Game
Sure, Arkansas rushed for 321 yards and four touchdowns this weekend, but that comes on the heels of an underwhelming performance in Week One.
Transfer running back Mike Washington rushed for over 100 yards for the fourth time in his 41-game college career.
While that number seems cherrypicked, it doesn't appear this will be his last 100-yard game of the season as he finally has an offensive line in front of him that will allow him plenty of opportunities to be noticed by NFL scouts.
Arkansas coaches on each side offered heavy praise for Washington during the offseason and it's easy to see why due to his agility in space to make things happen.
Sophomore Braylen Russell has shown off his physicality, not going down at the first point of contact to find the endzone for the first time this season.
"Braylen made a really good run down there on the goal line and Mike broke one on the second play of the game," Pittman said. "Man, Corey Robinson had a hell of a block on that, too.
"I like our backs. They can catch it, they run it, they protected well tonight. I like where we're at Rodney Hill came in and had some good runs there towards the end of the game and so I think we're in good shape at running back."
Ole Miss has struggled to stop opposing rushing attacks over the first two games, allowing nearly 182 yards per game which ranks No. 114 in the nation.