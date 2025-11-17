Which coaches are actually being considered for Arkansas job?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As once rumored candidate James Franklin reportedly moves into early talks with Virginia Tech, it's almost time to mark at least one name off the list.
Since Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek fired sixth-year coach Sam Pittman, there have been names floated from each corner of earth from Bobby Petrino having the interim tag removed all the way to getting Nick Saban out of retirement.
Quite a few of coaches who have been rumored have been pipe dreams, Franklin included, because they weren't happening.
Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden had his name in the ring early on, but there was little to no interest on the Arkansas side of things.
SMU coach and Arkansas' favorite son Rhett Lashlee said yes to an extension with the Mustangs just days after saying he wasn't interested in talking about "speculation and hypotheticals" when it comes to coaching rumors.
When it comes to Tulane coach Jon Sumrall, there seems to be interest about getting an SEC job, just not with the Razorbacks. While being a Kentucky alum, the job may not be open as Mark Stoops might have done enough in November to hold onto his job.
However, Sumrall being an Alabama native could play a role in him not only filling the vacancy at Auburn, but also be considered the favorite to land on The Plains.
Some fans might've thought there was a chance to land Arizona State's red hot coach Kenny Dillingham, but he's made it clear on numerous occasions that he is staying in Tempe.
Then, there is current UNLV and beloved SEC coach Dan Mullen who said on his X account last month that there is a 0.0% chance he'd coach Arkansas next season. He then proceeded to troll Razorback fans with the endorsement of Natural State native Gus Malzahn who has already turned down the job on multiple occasions.
Former LSU national championship winning coach Ed Orgeron's name has been floated around as the 64-year-old is looking to wear the headset again, according to On3. While he could be kicking the tires for mutual interest, it seems the situation is in neutral.
Even though Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield orchestrated an upset that sent Arkansas' season in a tailspin a couple months back, there doesn't seem to be any traction for him to be the next coach.
The Tigers lost to East Carolina over the weekend, which might effectively end his run for an SEC job this cycle.
With those coaches marked off the board to varying extents, here's a few sitting head coaches and coordinators to keep an eye on over the next couple of weeks.
Eric Morris, North Texas
The name Morris might not do it for Arkansas fans still chapped about what happened between 2018-19. That's not a reason to diminish the success of a solid up-and-coming coach at the FBS level.
Morris, who has North Texas ranked in the Top 25 for the first time since the 1950s, has been linked to the Arkansas job along with the opening at Oklahoma State, a place that loves its high-powered offenses of the Mike Gundy era.
While the Razorbacks chose not to go the Air Raid route the first time with the late Mike Leach, it could have its chance once again with Morris being one of his disciples.
He has produced some exceptional offenses during his time as an assistant at Houston, Washington State and Texas Tech before taking the head job at Incarnate Word in 2018.
Before his arrival in San Antonio with the UIW, the Cardinals struggled heavily as a relatively young FCS program (launched in 2009). With quick work, Morris made the program relevant, earning Southland Conference coach of the year honors with a 6-5 record overall and an appearance in the FCS playoffs for the first time in school history.
Since taking over the Mean Green, the offense has finished No. 6 (2023), No. 3 (2024) and currently sit No. 5 this fall. With two games remaining, North Texas still has a legitimate shot for the College Football Playoff as the highest ranked Group of Five team sitting at 9-1 overall and tied for first in the American Conference.
RECORD: 20-15 (11-11 American), 44-33 career, 2025: 9-1 (5-1)
Alex Golesh, South Florida
If there was any coach who needed a victory to polish his resume it had to be Golesh, who's team lost to Navy Saturday 41-38. The Midshipmen crushed the Bulls' dreams of a College Football Playoff bid after a promising start to the season and entering the game ranked.
His team's latest loss shouldn't diminish what he's accomplished in Tampa as he completely turned around a program that was 1-11 the year before he was hired.
Golesh still has a chance to improve of back-to-back 7-win seasons with UAB and Rice left on the schedule. When it seemed USF was the team to beat early on, things sputtered a bit losing two of the past three games, which could either force Arkansas to hit the pause button for a bit on his candidacy actual move him into a spot that would make him someone they can now land.
He wasn't the play caller during Tennessee's run in 2022, but was offensive coordinator and developer of quarterback Hendon Hooker as the Volunteers won 11 games and a victory over Clemson in the Orange Bowl.
RECORD: 21-15 overall (12-10), 2025: 7-3 (4-2)
Pat Fitzgerald, Former Northwestern coach
The 50-year-old enjoyed a near two-decade stint with the Wildcats, the Big Ten's version of Vanderbilt. Fitzgerald is a program builder and quicky put his stamp of blue collar work ethic on display often keeping Northwestern hanging around the AP Top 25.
One black eye of his tenure is how things were left when he was relieved of his duties following an abysmal 1-11 season in 2022.
There was sort of a black cloud hovering over his program through his final couple of years in charge, but it shouldn't completely take away what he was able to do, including three 10-win seasons and a Top 10 ranking in 2020.
Arkansas has been in search for someone to reestablish a winning culture, proven program builder and Fitzgerald fits that description. But, his absence from the game since the inception of NIL and the transfer portal could put him behind the sticks from the jump.
RECORD: 110-101 (65-76 Big Ten)
P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
Another Big Ten coach who's done more with less during his time as a Power Conference head coach is Fleck.
One major talking point for Fleck to trek south is his relationship with the Lindsey family given he signed Drake, who's beginning to figure things out as a quarterback in the Big Ten.
Fleck has enjoyed a successful 13-year coaching career at the FBS level beginning at Western Michigan where he won 13 games and earned a Cotton Bowl appearance in 2016. He then took a Golden Gophers program to three of its best eight seasons, including an 11-win campaign in 2019.
While he hasn't been able to rekindle that success from early on, Minnesota has remained consistent with a regular season record of .500 or better in eight straight seasons.
RECORD: 64-43 (38-39 Big Ten), 94-65 career, 2025: 6-4 (4-3)
Bob Chesney, James Madison
While his name isn't familiar to most Arkansas fans, Chesney is a proven winner and has done it at every level possible in his ascension.
After replacing Curt Cignetti at James Madison last season, he's continued to keep the Dukes at the top of the Sun Belt Conference.
He went 44-21 at FCS Holy Cross along with a successful stint at Division II Assumption University and at Division III Salve Regina. He's compiled a 128-51 overall record without a single losing season to his credit and repeatedly made the playoffs at each level.
Right now, he's 18-5 in two seasons with JMU and is being considered as a candidate at several different programs. With winning driven into his DNA, he's the next closest thing fans would get to a Sumrall. He currently has the highest ranked Group of Five team at No. 21 just behind Tennessee and has the inside track for the playoffs if the Dukes can hold on.
RECORD: 18-5 (11-4 Sun Belt) at JMU, 129-51 career, 2025: 9-1 (7-0)
Will Stein, Oregon Offensive Coordinator
The 36-year-old is the only coordinator included on the list, which speaks for his body of work as an assistant coach at various stops at the various conference levels, including Louisville, UTSA and Texas.
He's served the past three seasons under coach Dan Lanning and has the Ducks' offense humming; ranked No. 7 nationally in scoring, No. 8 rushing attack and No. 11 in total offense this fall with a Heisman Trophy contender in Dante Moore calling the shots behind center.
The Razorbacks aren't likely to make a move for an offensive coordinator without head coaching experience, but if Arkansas' search goes completely sideways, he's a someone to keep an eye on.