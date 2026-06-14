Why Arkansas Commit John Catlin IV Could Be Among Biggest Risers in the 2027 Class?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —When a state is loaded with so much talent across every school district such as Texas, athletes are often overlooked until they receive on-field experience.

In John Catlin IV's case, he didn't receive his first FBS scholarship offer from Charlotte until mid-October and even then the dam didn't break. The offers began to trickle in after finishing his junior year with 31 tackles (26 solo stops), 16 passes breakups, and one fumble recovery.

New Mexico, Sam Houston, Jacksonville State, Boston College and Iowa State were among several offers in February before BYU, Boise State, Utah State, Purdue and Arkansas came calling.

His film shows instinctual ability combined with elite speed that will have teams all over him throughout the summer and into the fall.

Arkansas 3-star defensive back commit John Catlin IV during his official visit | John Catlin IV, Instagra

Scouting Report

Right off the bat, Catlin's film shows off his track speed as his close rate to make an open-field tackle jumped off the screen quickly.

His coverage skills are that of a high 4-star prospect with an impressive offer list instead of a middle-of-the-pack 3-star.

That level of twitchiness will provide him opportunities for early playing time at the college level where most true freshmen play nickelback right away.

3-Star ATH John Catlin IV (@Thejohncatlin is going to be a riser this summer/fall. Listed at 6’0, 170 lbs out of Denton Ryan.



Denton Ryan’s 4-2-5 defense is one of my favorites on how they deploy it. John thrives in this defense and makes plays at every level. Tackling on the… pic.twitter.com/6oMLkoZkcW — Michael Pevia (@MichaelPevia_) March 30, 2026

Catlin's college projection overall is astounding because he can provide playmaking ability anywhere in the secondary, which is exactly what Arkansas defensive back coaches Deron Wilson, Eddie Hicks and C.J. Wiliford look for in evaluations.

Like Pevia said in his post above, his ability to process and react to what's happening in front of him instead of relying solely on his speed and athleticism is a professional level trait.

Speaking of his coverage skills, he displayed strong press coverage skills for Denton-Ryan in 2025. Obviously, he's winning a whole lot more of those battles due to his anticipation than strength off the line, he does flash the tools necessary to develop into a quality press defender at the SEC level.

His length helps him jam timing between him and the receiver at the line of scrimmage, remaining patient through coverage and doesn't open his hips early enough to let his man get open. Once he gets to an SEC strenght and conditioning program to add more mass to his fame that part of his game should improve considerably.

But if Catlin plans on seeing the field early, especially in the SEC, then those traits tend to translate well because he isn't dependent upon his lack of physical maturity early on.

Should the Razorbacks opt to play some zone where Catlin understands route concepts, reaction rates, and keep spacing to a minimum raises his ceiling as a college prospect.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield looks over his players during warmups before the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

What This Means For Arkansas

Kind of like the old country song by George Jones and Tammy Wynette, "We're Gonna Hold On," Arkansas is going to have to do just that until the ink is dry from Catlin.

Boundary corners at 6-foot, 170 pounds might come a dime a dozen, but when combine with elite track speed and ballhawking skills, the Razorbacks will have to pull out all the stops to keep him committed.

There's a strong possibility that Catlin is going to receive more attention moving forward, especially after his commitment to an SEC team. Arkansas' staff under new coach Ryan Silverfield have identified several prospects flying under the radar in this cycle.

This includes 3-star tight end George VanSandt, who flipped his commitment from the Razorbacks to his homestate Oregon Ducks earlier this week.

Catlin is currently rated a 3-star cornerback, No. 739 ranked athlete in the country, No. 70 among cornerbacks and No. 96 in the Lone Star State in the 2027 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports.

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