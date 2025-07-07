Why Razorbacks fans can be optimistic ahead of 2025 season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While it's easy to be negative amidst all the offseason change, 40+ transfers, brand new receivers group and so on, there's no fun in that which is the whole point of this story.
Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino transformed the offense into one of the more potent units in the country, finishing in the top 10 in total offense. His performance alone was far more productive than what ever Dan Enos could've dreamt of in 2023.
Should gradual improvement be made, experience still matters at the most pivotal position of Arkansas' offense, quarterback.
Taylen Green returns for his second season under Petrino after totaling over 3,700 yards of total offense and 23 touchdowns, which was statistically the best since Ryan Mallett in 2010.
Green's decision making at times resulted in consistency issues as the Razorbacks stumbled to a 7-6 record after a 4-2 start, including a monumental 19-14 win over Tennessee.
Petrino emphasized that Green now understands the offense and SEC defenses at a much deeper level compared to last season as each week brought new challenges.
This year, he’s the mentor with so many new options in the passing game, Green will have to gain connections with a whole new group of receivers who lack proven Power Five experience.
While every major pass catcher is gone, Arkansas does bring in O’Mega Blake (Charlotte) who recorded 795 yards and 9 touchdowns last season. Green will need more than one go-to receiver as Andrew Armstrong is who Green lived and died by offensively in 2024.
Transfers Ismael Cisse (Stanford), Raylen Sharpe (Fresno State), Kam Shanks (UAB) provide speed and versatility, not only in the passing game but also the backfield.
Arkansas' rushing attack is full of bigger, physical running backs led by Braylen Russell and Mike Washington, but Petrino is bent on getting the ball in his smaller, shifty receivers in any way possible.
"[Shanks and Sharpe] definitely are speedsters, if you would say that," defensive end Quincy Rhodes said during spring practice. "They have great vision. If you’re not where you’re supposed to be when they’ve got the ball, they will make you miss and they will score. Great vision, great speed. Very physical at the point of contact. Those guys got a bright future."
The key to the Razorbacks offense is how much use Petrino can get out of his group at tight end. Transfer Rohan Jones from Montana State was among the more dynamic players at his poisiton scoring nine touchdowns at the FCS level last season.
One thing coaches have to worry about is just how good transfers playing up in competition can be early on. The hardest part will be getting someone the caliber of Jones comfortable in the flow of the offense during the early portions of the season which is imperative to the success of this team.
Arkansas returns just one full-time starter along the offensive line from last season, but there is hope that at least the starting unit can be better.
Georgia Tech transfer Corey Robinson posted a 91.2 pass-blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus, which led all Power Four offensive linemen and ranked fourth in the FBS.
Arkansas gave up 36 sacks last season which ranked No. 12 in SEC and No. 114 nationally, a slight improvement considering the unit's result from 2023.
Left guard Fernando Carmona skipped out on being a potential NFL Draft pick last season, and returns this year in hopes of improving his stock after switching positions.
Caden Kitler brings experience to the offensive line after playing a lot of RPO inside zone instead of a more physical attack which benefits him more for the next level.
If Arkansas can pickup blocking concepts early enough, especially at right tackle and guard, the offense can be better in year two with Petrino's leadership.
There are a lot of working parts that must go right in order for Arkansas to improve off of last season. Being positive when it's much easier to be negative does more for morale than anything else.