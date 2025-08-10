Will Green's dominant performance in scrimmage continue into season?
It sure would be nice if Arkansas can get Taylen Green to perform each week of the regular season like he did in Saturday's scrimmage
There's some key takeways here as most will believe Green is performing at an extremely high level, which he is. The other is Arkansas' second string defense is pretty typical going up against its starting quarterback.
"[Green] threw five or six touchdowns," Pittman said Saturday. "He threw the ball really well, accurate, ran the offense, controlled like a second-year guy probably, that's ready to go, should."
His performance in the first scrimmage continues a stretch of play where he's been lights out passing and running. During the final three games of the season, Green averaged 329 yards of total offense per game along with scoring seven touchdowns and one interception.
His decision making ability, whether that be making the correct read or locking in on just one receiver on any given play, kept him under fire for much of last season by fans and analysts alike.
While he and offensive coordinator were saying the right things during the spring, no one has truly seen actual development as the spring game was cancelled and practiced has limited viewing windows.
"[Building relationship with my receivers ] is going along great," Green said. "Continuing to build chemistry with all my receivers.
"Just the room is diverse and they’re explosive, and when they get their hands on the ball, their yards after catch is fun to see. I have to lock in on the next play, but I’m still trying to watch and see what they do."
Some of the frustration with Green's Jekkyl and Hyde performances last season could be chopped up to just how bad injured he was last season. Strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders spoke up for him to open fall practice about how tough Green was despite playing hurt for much of the 2025 season.
Green underscored how much the injury limited his dynamic ability through the final seven games of the season.
"I ain’t going to lie, it was pretty difficult," Green said. "It was hard not just physically, you know mentally. I wanted to break some runs, and I knew if I was healthy I could do it. But at the same time, it made me stay in the pocket a little bit more and use my arm a little bit, and that’s what I love about last year and about spring and fall."
While the injury may have taken away his ability to run, it was a blessing in disguise to become a better passer under one of the best offensive minds in college football, Bobby Petrino.
"I can’t really run that much [in practice]," Green said. "So I look at it as a different perspective of homing in on my passing game, my footwork, which Coach Petrino is always on me about."
There's only so much to be taken from a game such as the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in December with guys on both teams sitting out. For one night, Green seemed to be himself again which can be a confidence builder for an athlete with all the tools to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
If his playmaking ability during practice can translate to the field starting with Alabama A&M Aug. 31, then Green can elevate the ceiling for what this Razorbacks team can accomplish in 2025.