ALCS: Former Hogs Pitcher Helps Astros Back to World Series

Houston Astros head back to World Series behind the arm of former Razorbacks pitcher Ryan Stanek

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are headed back to the World Series for the third time in five years after defeating the Boston Red Sox, 5-0, Friday night.

Stanek throwing solid eighth inning Friday night against Red Sox. Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Images

Jose Altuve hit an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning to drive in Lance Bregman and give the Astros a 1-0 lead, which they would never relinquish. Eight innings later, Houston recorded the final out of the night on a Xander Bogaerts lineout to left sealing an ALCS victory and sending Minute Maid Park into a frenzy!

Astros relief pitcher, Ryne Stanek, is a former Arkansas Razorback who pitched the eighth inning of Friday night’s game. The Astros were leading 2-0 when Stanek took the mound and tossed a three-up, three-down inning to preserve the shutout.

Stanek pitched in all but one game of the series and was the winning pitcher of the opener.

Hog fans remember Stanek, a standout pitcher on the 2012 Razorbacks that reached the College World Series. He spent three seasons at Arkansas, compiling a 22-8 career record with a 2.55 ERA.

Stanek pitching for Arkansas during the 2012 season. Bruce Thorson-US PRESSWIRE

The Tampa Bay Rays drafted Stanek in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft and he remained with the Rays organization until 2019.

After spending a season and a half with the Miami Marlins, Stanek signed a 1-year deal with the Houston Astros on January 7, 2021.

The Astros will face the winner of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.

Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled to be played on October 26 and will be televised on FOX.

