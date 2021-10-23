ALCS: Former Hogs Pitcher Helps Astros Back to World Series

    • October 23, 2021
    ALCS: Stanek Key Role in Astros' Win Over Boston to Go Back to World Series

    Houston Astros head back to World Series behind the arm of former Razorbacks pitcher Ryan Stanek
    Author:

    HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are headed back to the World Series for the third time in five years after defeating the Boston Red Sox, 5-0, Friday night. 

    Ryan Stanek

    Stanek throwing solid eighth inning Friday night against Red Sox.

    Jose Altuve hit an RBI double in the bottom of the first inning to drive in Lance Bregman and give the Astros a 1-0 lead, which they would never relinquish. Eight innings later, Houston recorded the final out of the night on a Xander Bogaerts lineout to left sealing an ALCS victory and sending Minute Maid Park into a frenzy!

    Astros relief pitcher, Ryne Stanek, is a former Arkansas Razorback who pitched the eighth inning of Friday night’s game. The Astros were leading 2-0 when Stanek took the mound and tossed a three-up, three-down inning to preserve the shutout. 

    Stanek pitched in all but one game of the series and was the winning pitcher of the opener.

    Hog fans remember Stanek, a standout pitcher on the 2012 Razorbacks that reached the College World Series. He spent three seasons at Arkansas, compiling a 22-8 career record with a 2.55 ERA. 

    Stanek pitching for Arkansas during the 2012 season. 

    Stanek pitching for Arkansas during the 2012 season. 

    The Tampa Bay Rays drafted Stanek in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft and he remained with the Rays organization until 2019.

    After spending a season and a half with the Miami Marlins, Stanek signed a 1-year deal with the Houston Astros on January 7, 2021.

    The Astros will face the winner of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.

    Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled to be played on October 26 and will be televised on FOX. 

    Ryan Stanek
