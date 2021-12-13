Another Highly-Ranked Class for Van Horn

Arkansas has yet again signed one of college baseball’s top recruiting classes.

The Razorbacks signed 19 players to national letters of intent or as committed walk-ons, assembling the fifth-ranked 2022 class in the country by Perfect Game and the No. 7 class in Baseball America’s rankings.

It marks the fourth straight year Dave Van Horn has pulled in a top-five class in Perfect Game’s annual rankings. It is the sixth straight year that Arkansas has ranked inside Perfect Game’s Top 10.

“Our staff has built an impressive class,” Van Horn said in a press release. “Coach (Nate) Thompson and Coach (Matt) Hobbs covered a lot of ground on the recruiting trail to bring in a strong mix of position players and pitchers.

"Adding this class to our current roster will create a lot of healthy competition within our program. There’s a bright future for this group, and we’re excited to get them here.”

The Hogs’ 19-man recruiting class is comprised of 13 pitchers and six position players hailing from 10 different states, including seven from Arkansas. 17 of the signees come from the high schools ranks, while two — pitcher Cody Adcock and infielder Harold Coll — will join from the junior college level.

Cody Adcock

RHP / 6-3 / 205 / R-R

Texarkana, Ark. / Arkansas HS / Ole Miss / Crowder College

Freshman at Ole Miss (2021)

Made 14 appearances with two starts for the Rebels, posting a 6.41 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 19.2 innings of work … Collegiate debut came against Arkansas State (Feb. 24), striking out all three batters faced in a perfect inning of relief … Made his first collegiate start against Arkansas State (May 4), punching out one while allowing a run on three hits and a walk in two innings … Started against Arkansas in the SEC Tournament (May 29), striking out a pair while limiting the Razorbacks to two runs on five hits and two walks in a season-long appearance of 4.1 innings.

High School

Attended Arkansas HS in Texarkana, Ark., playing for head coach Layne Berry … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 171 overall prospect and the No. 59 right-handed pitcher in the Class of 2020 … Top-500 overall prospect and No. 171 right-handed pitcher by Perfect Game … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 11 overall prospect and the No. 3 right-handed pitcher in the state of Arkansas … 2020 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Southeast All-Region First Team … 2019 Preseason Underclass All-American – High Honorable Mention.

Carter Boyd

RHP / 6-3 / 190 / R-R

Lewisville, N.C. / Ronald W. Reagan HS

High School

Attends Ronald W. Reagan HS in Lewisville, N.C., playing for head coach Gary Nail … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 133 overall prospect and the No. 36 right-handed pitcher in the Class of 2022 … Top-500 overall prospect and No. 197 right-handed pitcher in the country by Perfect Game … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 32 overall prospect and the No. 13 right-handed pitcher in the state of North Carolina … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Atlantic All-Region First Team … 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Atlantic All-Region Second Team … 2019 Preseason Underclass All-American – Honorable Mention.

Ben Bybee

RHP / 6-6 / 225 / R-R

Overland Park, Kan. / Blue Valley Southwest HS

High School

Attends Blue Valley Southwest HS in Overland Park, Kan., playing for head coach Jerrod Ryherd … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 111 overall prospect and the No. 28 right-handed pitcher in the Class of 2022 … Top-500 overall prospect and No. 190 right-handed pitcher in the country by Perfect Game … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 3 overall prospect and the No. 2 right-handed pitcher in the state of Kansas … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Central All-Region First Team … 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Central All-Region Second Team … 2019 Preseason Underclass All-American – Honorable Mention.

Parker Coil

LHP / 6-3 / 185 / R-L

Jones, Okla. / Edmond Memorial HS

High School

Attends Edmond Memorial HS in Edmond, Okla., playing for head coach JP Holman … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 114 overall prospect and the No. 16 left-handed pitcher in the Class of 2022 … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 235 overall prospect and the No. 29 left-handed pitcher in the country … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 2 overall prospect and the No. 1 left-handed pitcher in the state of Oklahoma … No. 173 on Perfect Game’s Top 300 2022 MLB Draft Board … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – West All-Region First Team … 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – West Region Honorable Mention.

Harold Coll

INF / 6-0 / 190 / R-R

Boston, Mass. / Georgia Premier Academy / San Jacinto College

Freshman at San Jacinto College (2021)

Played in 48 games for the Gators, slashing .342/.440/.455 with three homers, 32 RBI, 41 runs scored and 11 stolen bases … Totaled 60 hits, including nine doubles and a triple … 15 multi-hit games, racking up a season-best four hits twice … Swiped a season-high two stolen bases at Galveston College (Feb. 23) … Posted five multi-RBI efforts on the year, driving in a season-high four runs against Paris JC (May 9) … No. 241 on Perfect Game’s Top 300 2022 MLB Draft Board.

High School

Attended Georgia Premier Academy in Statesboro, Ga., playing for head coach Gene Reynolds … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 94 overall prospect and the No. 20 shortstop in the country … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 254 overall prospect and the No. 52 shortstop in the Class of 2020 … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 6 overall prospect and the No. 1 shortstop in the state of Georgia … 2020 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Southeast All-Region First Team … 2019 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Second Team … 2018 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Honorable Mention.

Cooper Dossett

RHP / 6-0 / 180 / R-R

Fayetteville, Ark. / Har-Ber HS

High School

Attends Har-Ber HS in Springdale, Ark., playing for head coach Dustin Helmkamp … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 129 overall prospect and the No. 37 right-handed pitcher in the country … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 155 overall prospect and the No. 45 right-handed pitcher in the Class of 2022 … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 2 overall prospect and the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in the state of Arkansas … No. 164 on Perfect Game’s Top 300 2022 MLB Draft Board … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Southeast All-Region First Team … 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast All-Region Second Team … 2019 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Honorable Mention.

Sean Fitzpatrick

LHP / 6-0 / 160 / L-L

Spring, Texas / Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran HS

High School

Attends Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran HS in Tomball, Texas, playing for head coach Royce Kennedy … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 134 overall prospect and the No. 21 left-handed pitcher in the Class of 2022 … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 410 overall prospect and the No. 55 left-handed pitcher in the country … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 45 overall prospect and the No. 7 left-handed pitcher in the state of Texas … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Texas All-Region First Team … 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Texas Region Honorable Mention.

Christian Foutch

RHP / 6-3 / 200 / R-R

Littleton, Colo. / Chatfield HS

High School

Attends Chatfield HS in Littleton, Colo., playing for head coach Brett Pieratt … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 168 overall prospect and the No. 46 right-handed pitcher in the country … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 208 overall prospect and the No. 66 right-handed pitcher in the Class of 2022 … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 2 overall prospect and the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in the state of Colorado … No. 241 on Perfect Game’s Top 300 2022 MLB Draft Board … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – West All-Region First Team.

Jordan Huskey

LHP / 6-0 / 175 / R-L

Quitman, Ark. / Greenbrier HS

High School

Attends Greenbrier HS in Greenbrier, Ark., playing for head coach Mark Dobson … Top-500 overall prospect and No. 105 left-handed pitcher in the country by Perfect Game … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 8 overall prospect and the No. 1 left-handed pitcher in the state of Arkansas … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Southeast All-Region Second Team … 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast Honorable Mention.

Josh Hyneman

RHP / 6-4 / 235 / R-R

Jonesboro, Ark. / Jonesboro HS

High School

Attends Jonesboro HS in Jonesboro, Ark., playing for head coach Chad Cope … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 389 overall prospect and the No. 121 right-handed pitcher in the country … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 5 overall prospect and the No. 4 right-handed pitcher in the state of Arkansas … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Southeast All-Region Second Team … 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast Honorable Mention.

Jayson Jones

INF / 6-2 / 190 / R-R

Savannah, Texas / Braswell HS

High School

Attends Braswell HS in Aubrey, Texas, playing for head coach Rob Thomas … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 5 overall prospect and the No. 2 shortstop in the country … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 40 overall prospect and the No. 7 shortstop in the Class of 2022 … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 1 overall prospect and the No. 1 shortstop in the state of Texas … No. 8 on Baseball America’s list of Top 2022 High School MLB Draft Prospects … No. 33 on Perfect Game’s Top 300 2022 MLB Draft Board … Played in the 2021 Perfect Game All-American Classic … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Texas All-Region First Team … 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Texas All-Region Second Team … 2019 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Honorable Mention.

Kyndon Lovell

LHP / 6-0 / 178 / L-L

Fort Cobb, Okla. / Lookeba-Sickles HS

High School

Attends Lookeba-Sickles HS in Lookeba, Okla., playing for head coach Daryl Scales … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 232 overall prospect and the No. 37 left-handed pitcher in the Class of 2022 … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 356 overall prospect and the No. 46 left-handed pitcher in the country … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 4 overall prospect and the No. 3 left-handed pitcher in the state of Kansas … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – West All-Region First Team … 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – West All-Region Second Team … 2019 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Honorable Mention.

Mason Neville

OF / 6-3 / 190 / L-L

Las Vegas, Nev. / Basic HS

High School

Attends Basic HS in Henderson, Nev., playing for head coach Scott Baker … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 50 overall prospect and the No. 11 outfielder in the Class of 2022 … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 91 overall prospect and the No. 23 outfielder in the country … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 3 overall prospect and the No. 2 outfielder in the state of Nevada … No. 176 on Perfect Game’s Top 300 2022 MLB Draft Board … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – West All-Region First Team … 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – West All-Region First Team … 2019 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – High Honorable Mention.

Cole Phillips

RHP / 6-3 / 198 / R-R

Boerne, Texas / Boerne HS

High School

Attends Boerne HS in Boerne, Texas, playing for head coach Bill Merrell … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 58 overall prospect and the No. 16 right-handed pitcher in the Class of 2022 … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 213 overall prospect and the No. 63 right-handed pitcher in the country … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 5 overall prospect and the No. 20 outfielder in the state of Texas … No. 49 on Baseball America’s list of Top 2022 High School MLB Draft Prospects … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Texas All-Region First Team … 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Texas Region Honorable Mention.

Reese Robinett

INF / 6-3 / 210 / L-R

Kennett, Mo. / Kennett HS

High School

Attends Kennett HS in Kennett, Mo., playing for head coach Aaron New … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 168 overall prospect and the No. 9 third baseman in the Class of 2022 … Top-500 overall prospect and No. 35 third baseman in the country by Perfect Game … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 3 overall prospect and the No. 2 third baseman in the state of Missouri … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Central All-Region First Team.

Colton Sims

RHP / 6-0 / 162 / S-R

Russellville, Ark. / Russellville HS

High School

Attends Russellville HS in Russellville, Ark., playing for head coach Will McCrotty … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 201 overall prospect and the No. 48 shortstop in the Class of 2022 … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 241 overall prospect and the No. 74 right-handed pitcher in the country … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 3 overall prospect and the No. 2 outfielder in the state of Arkansas … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Southeast All-Region First Team … 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast All-Region Second Team … 2019 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Honorable Mention.

Easton Swofford

INF / 5-10 / 165 / L-R

Bee Branch, Ark. / South Side HS

High School

Attends South Side HS in Bee Branch, Ark., playing for head coach Jeffery Liggin … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 106 overall prospect and the No. 21 shortstop in the country … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 164 overall prospect and the No. 37 shortstop in the Class of 2022 … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 1 overall prospect and the No. 1 shortstop in the state of Arkansas … No. 109 on Perfect Game’s Top 300 2022 MLB Draft Board … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Southeast All-Region First Team … 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Southeast All-Region Second Team … 2019 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – Honorable Mention.

Ryan Ward

INF / 6-2 / 180 / L-R

Coronado, Calif. / Coronado HS

High School

Attends Coronado HS in Coronado, Calif., playing for head coach Morgan Cummins … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 176 overall prospect and the No. 40 shortstop in the Class of 2022 … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 201 overall prospect and the No. 46 shortstop in the country … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 25 overall prospect and the No. 5 shortstop in the state of California … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – California All-Region First Team … 2020 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – California All-Region First Team … 2019 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – High Honorable Mention.

Gage Wood

RHP / 6-1 / 190 / R-R

Batesville, Ark. / Batesville HS

High School

Attends Batesville HS in Batesville, Ark., playing for head coach Kelly Rush … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 242 overall prospect and the No. 80 right-handed pitcher in the Class of 2022 … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 96 right-handed pitcher and the No. 313 overall prospect in the country … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 3 right-handed pitcher and the No. 4 overall prospect in the state of Arkansas … 2021 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Southeast Region Honorable Mention.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

