Baseball Time: Hogs' Fall World Series Starts This week

October 5, 2021
Fall World Series: Dave Van Horn Sets Dates, Rosters, for First Look at Team

Annual intrasquad scrimmages start this week at Baum-Walker Stadium
Arkansas baseball's annual Fall World Series has arrived.

The Razorbacks will conclude their 2021 fall season with a series of seven-inning intrasquad scrimmages beginning later this week.

Dave Van Horn's Hogs will split up into two teams — Cardinal and White — and clash from Oct. 8-15 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

 All games of the Fall World Series are open for the public to attend. Parking is free.

 2021 Fall World Series Schedule

(Home team is listed second)

Friday, Oct. 8

Game 1 – Cardinal vs. White – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10

Game 2 – White vs. Cardinal – Noon

Monday, Oct. 11

Game 3 – Cardinal vs. White – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Game 4 – White vs. Cardinal – 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Game 5 – TBD – TBD

2021 Fall World Series Rosters

Cardinal

Pitchers

#20 Elijah Trest

#22 Jaxon Wiggins

#25 Brady Tygart

#29 Austin Ledbetter

#31 Dylan Carter

#35 Vincent Trapani

#38 Mark Adamiak

#39 Evan Taylor

#46 Tyler Cacciatori

#48 Heston Tole

#55 Gabriel Starks

#57 Nathan Rintz

#59 Issac Bracken (Bullpen Coach)

#88 Zebulon Vermillion

Catchers

#12 Michael Turner

#44 Max Soliz Jr.

Infielders

#2 Jalen Battles (1B Coach)

#5 Kendall Diggs

#8 Jace Bohrofen

#9 Drake Varnado

#11 Reece McWilliams

Outfielders

#17 Brady Slavens

#7 Cayden Wallace

#14 Cameron Leach

#16 Gabe D'Arcy

Manager

Cullen Smith

White

Pitchers

#13 Connor Noland

#27 Nick Moten

#28 Kole Ramage

#32 Zack Morris

#33 Hagen Smith

#34 Nick Griffin (1B Coach)

#36 Peyton Pallette (Bullpen Coach)

#37 Jake Faherty

#40 Corey Spain

#41 Will McEntire

#43 Miller Pleimann

#50 Matthew Magre

#51 Lance Teague

#58 Evan Gray

Catchers

#15 Dylan Leach

#52 Leyton Pinckney

Infielders

#1 Robert Moore

#4 Jude Putz

#10 Peyton Stovall

#18 Chris Lanzilli

Outfielders

#3 Zach Gregory

#19 Landrey Wilkerson

#24 Braydon Webb

#26 Ethan Bates

Manager

Bobby Wernes

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

