Baseball Time: Hogs' Fall World Series Starts This week

Arkansas baseball's annual Fall World Series has arrived.
The Razorbacks will conclude their 2021 fall season with a series of seven-inning intrasquad scrimmages beginning later this week.
Dave Van Horn's Hogs will split up into two teams — Cardinal and White — and clash from Oct. 8-15 at Baum-Walker Stadium.
All games of the Fall World Series are open for the public to attend. Parking is free.
2021 Fall World Series Schedule
(Home team is listed second)
Friday, Oct. 8
Game 1 – Cardinal vs. White – 3 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Game 2 – White vs. Cardinal – Noon
Monday, Oct. 11
Game 3 – Cardinal vs. White – 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Game 4 – White vs. Cardinal – 3 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
Game 5 – TBD – TBD
2021 Fall World Series Rosters
Cardinal
Pitchers
#20 Elijah Trest
#22 Jaxon Wiggins
#25 Brady Tygart
#29 Austin Ledbetter
#31 Dylan Carter
#35 Vincent Trapani
#38 Mark Adamiak
#39 Evan Taylor
#46 Tyler Cacciatori
#48 Heston Tole
#55 Gabriel Starks
#57 Nathan Rintz
#59 Issac Bracken (Bullpen Coach)
#88 Zebulon Vermillion
Catchers
#12 Michael Turner
#44 Max Soliz Jr.
Infielders
#2 Jalen Battles (1B Coach)
#5 Kendall Diggs
#8 Jace Bohrofen
#9 Drake Varnado
#11 Reece McWilliams
Outfielders
#17 Brady Slavens
#7 Cayden Wallace
#14 Cameron Leach
#16 Gabe D'Arcy
Manager
Cullen Smith
White
Pitchers
#13 Connor Noland
#27 Nick Moten
#28 Kole Ramage
#32 Zack Morris
#33 Hagen Smith
#34 Nick Griffin (1B Coach)
#36 Peyton Pallette (Bullpen Coach)
#37 Jake Faherty
#40 Corey Spain
#41 Will McEntire
#43 Miller Pleimann
#50 Matthew Magre
#51 Lance Teague
#58 Evan Gray
Catchers
#15 Dylan Leach
#52 Leyton Pinckney
Infielders
#1 Robert Moore
#4 Jude Putz
#10 Peyton Stovall
#18 Chris Lanzilli
Outfielders
#3 Zach Gregory
#19 Landrey Wilkerson
#24 Braydon Webb
#26 Ethan Bates
Manager
Bobby Wernes
