How to Watch-Listen: Hogs-Red Wolves Midweek Series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 4 Arkansas (28-7), winners of 15 consecutive midweek games, puts its streak to the test with a pair of contests against in-state foe Arkansas State (7-24) this week at Baum-Walker Stadium.

First pitch in the midweek series opener between the Razorbacks and Red Wolves is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, on SEC Network+. The Natural State showdown concludes with a 4 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday, April 20, on SEC Network+.

Arkansas’ 15 consecutive midweek wins includes all seven of its midweek contests this season. The Razorbacks have also won their last 11 games against in-state opponents, a streak that dates to the 2019 season.

Schedule

6:30 p.m. Tuesday

vs. Arkansas State: SEC Network+ and Fubo.tv • Listen • Live Stats

4 p.m. Wednesday

vs. Arkansas State: SEC Network+ and Fubo.tv • Listen • Live Stats

Tune In

Both games will stream on SEC Network+ and Fubo.tv with Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst).

The midweek series with the Red Wolves can also be heard online HERE or on ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs or 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home with Phil Elson (play-by-play) and Bubba Carpenter (analyst) on the call.

Matchups

Game 1

Arkansas State RHP Carter Holt (0-1, 8.10 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Kole Ramage (1-2, 4.50 ERA)

Game 2

Arkansas State TBA vs. Arkansas TBA

Series History

Arkansas and Arkansas State will meet for only the second and third time in history this week. The first meeting between the two programs on the diamond occurred last season, when the Razorbacks won, 8-4, on May 11, 2021.

Game Notes

• Arkansas will don gold caps on Tuesday night to promote childhood cancer awareness.

• Arkansas is 23-3 in home games this year, reaching the 20-win mark in a season at Baum-Walker Stadium for the 20th time since the ballpark opened in 1996.

• The Razorbacks are ranked third nationally and first in the SEC in fielding percentage (.986), committing only 18 errors in 35 games this season.

• OF Chris Lanzilli’s 47 career home runs rank sixth among all active DI college baseball players. He is three homers shy of becoming one of four active players with 50 or more home runs: UNCW’s Ethan Baucom (59), Tennessee Tech’s Jason Hinchman (59), Auburn’s Sonny DiChiara (52) and Oklahoma State’s Griffin Doersching (50).

• RHP Kole Ramage will make his second start of the season on the mound in Tuesday night’s midweek series opener. The veteran right-hander made his first start of the year against UAPB last Tuesday, striking out five over three perfect innings of work to card his first win of the season.