Skip to main content

Cayden Wallace Named Top Player of Week by Publication

No. 3 Razorbacks' third baseman picks up SEC Co-Player of Week, national top player award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Cayden Wallace, named the SEC Co-Player of the Week earlier Monday, has also earned national player of the week recognition from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

The Arkansas third baseman powered the Razorbacks to a four-game sweep of UIC over the weekend and still had to share the league honor.

He hit .333-.350-.833 with three home runs and a team-leading 13 RBI.

He had a hit in all four games of the series, including three base knocks in game one of Thursday’s doubleheader, and drove in multiple runs in three of the four contests, including a career-high six in Sunday’s finale.

Cayden Wallace-UIC-1
Cayden Wallace-UIC 04
Cayden Wallace-UIC
Bobby Wernes-Cayden Wallace-UIC-2

Wallace hit a three-run homer in the opening game of the doubleheader before walloping grand slams in consecutive days.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

He hit a grand slam in Saturday’s 10-1 win to help Arkansas clinch the series before his grand slam in Sunday’s 10-8 win put the finishing touches on the Hogs’ sweep of the Flames.

Wallace, who led all SEC hitters last week with 13 RBI, knocked in a career-high six runs in Sunday’s finale.

No. 3 Arkansas is back in action Tuesday night, hosting Grambling for a two-game midweek series at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch in tomorrow’s ballgame is 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Cayden Wallace-UIC-1
Baseball

Top Player in Nation, Co-Player in SEC

By allHOGS Staff1 minute ago
KJ Jefferson-Spring 01
Football

Photos From Razorbacks' First Spring Practice

By Andy Hodges18 minutes ago
031322-Chris Lanzilli-UIC 04-ua
Baseball

Walk-Off Game Winner for Hogs

By allHOGS StaffMar 13, 2022
Bracketology
Men's Basketball

Random Notes: NCAA Tournament Selection

By Kent SmithMar 13, 2022
Mike Neighbors-South Carolina
Women's Basketball

Hogs Headed Back to NCAA Tournament

By allHOGS StaffMar 13, 2022
Eric Musselman-TAMU-SEC
Men's Basketball

Hogs Head West to Buffalo

By allHOGS StaffMar 13, 2022
Amari Cooper
Football

No Cooper Opens Door in Dallas for Treylon?

By Andy HodgesMar 13, 2022
Eric Musselman-Kentucky
Men's Basketball

Seeding Won't Matter for Arkansas

By Kent SmithMar 13, 2022