Hogs Clinch Opening SEC Series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Any drama in Arkansas' 9-3 win over Kentucky was over by the end of the second inning.

The Razorbacks got six strong innings from left-hander Hagen Smith and clutch hitting from just about everybody else to make this one never really close.

Arkansas Communications Arkansas Communications

Smith has now pitched six innings in three of his last five starts, leads the Hogs with four wins and steady might be an understatement.

"Our pitchers did a tremendous job," Hogs coach Dave Van Horn said later. "It was really good to see Hagen kind of kick it into gear about the third or fourth inning and give us a few more and get through the sixth.

"The first couple of innings, he didn't really have great command. But after that, he got a strikeout on a changeup. He was throwing his breaking balls in there.

"It just kind of flipped for him. A lot of times with young guys it just takes a little bit of time. I feel like tonight it really helped Hagen when we put together a couple of long innings."

He struck out seven, giving up just five hits and three earned runs. Smith only walked three.

Kentucky got on the board first with a two-run homer in the first inning by Hunter Jump. The Hogs started rolling in the second.

Michael Turner banged a double, then Chris Lanzilli drew a walk. Robert Moore brought them both home with a double, his fifth RBI of the weekend.

After a Wildcats' solo run in the second, Braydon Webb launched a solo homer into the left-field bullpen and Peyton Stovall's two-run homer followed with two outs.

That gave the Hogs a three-run lead and there wasn't much drama after that.

Arkansas Communications Arkansas Communications

Jalen Battles had another two-out homer in the third, scoring Lanzilli from second on a hot shot to third base. In the fourth, the Hogs picked up a pair of unearned runs, walking twice with the bases loaded after a fielding error with two outs.

Brady Slavens delived a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the six and right-hander Zebulon Vermillion got the last nine outs, sitting down nine straight after walking the first Kentucky batter he faced.

Arkansas will try to close a sweep at noon Sunday with Jaxon Wiggins. Kentucky hasn't named a starter yet.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.