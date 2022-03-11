Pulling Out Doubleheader Sweep

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 3 Arkansas dominated the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against Illinois-Chicago.

They only dominated the eighth inning in the second game, but that was enough.

The Razorbacks came away from Thursday's doubleheader with a sweep that will clinch the series but they had to have a big inning to do it.

That came in the eighth in the second game.

Four hits pushed across four runs in a 5-4 win and now the Hogs have secured at least a split in a scheduled four-game series.

The two teams agreed to play a doubleheader Thursday with snow and freezing temperatures forecast for Friday in the Northwest Arkansas area. Saturday's third game is questionable, but Hogs coach Dave Van Horn said earlier this week they will not play a doubleheader Sunday.

After a dominating 12-4 win in the first game where Connor Noland started and went 6.2 innings, giving up just three runs on four scattered hits and striking out 11 while the bats came alive.

The Hogs pounded out 13 hits including three homers in the first game.

Cayden Wallace was 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI. Michael Turner (homer, three RBI), Bradey Slavens (double, homer, three RBI) all Jalen Battles (homer, two RBI) led the offensive explosion.

The Hogs had a slim 1-0 lead until the bottom of the sixth when they exploded for six runs. They added a solo run in the seventh and four in the eighth to close strong.

In the second game, things were in doubt because apparently the Hogs lost the bats somewhere between games.

In the eighth they found them and closed out the win behind five different pitchers.

This will be updated with more information, including postgame video.

