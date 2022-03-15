How to Watch, Listen to Hogs-Tigers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Riding a season-long six-game winning streak, No. 3 Arkansas (11-3) turns its attention to Grambling (5-10) for a two-game midweek series at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The action starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on SEC Network+ and FuboTV.

Pregame online and on the radio starts at 6 p.m. Listen online to Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at SEC Radio 374, Sirius 134 and XM 190.

The series finale between the Razorbacks and Tigers, which will also steam on SEC Network+ and FuboTV, is set for 4 p.m. Wednesday. Radio pregame will start at 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas is eight games into a 13-game homestand at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Hogs are 7-1 over that stretch with a midweek win against Omaha and two consecutive weekend series wins against Southeastern and UIC.

Pitching Matchups

Tuesday: Grambling RHP Roy Peguero (1-0, 6.60 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Austin Ledbetter (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

Wednesday: Grambling TBA vs. Arkansas TBA

Series History

Arkansas and Grambling have met seven times in history, with all seven previous meetings occurring in the Dave Van Horn era.

The Razorbacks own an unblemished 7-0 series lead, including a 6-0 mark in games played in Fayetteville. The Hogs most recently battled the Tigers during the 2019 season, winning, 17-3, at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Leading Off

• Arkansas has put together four consecutive winning weekends, kicking off the year with a series win against Illinois State. The Razorbacks then went down to Round Rock, Texas, and won two of three games in the Round Rock Classic before taking consecutive weekend series against Southeastern and UIC.

• Arkansas is 611-227 (.729) all-time at Baum-Walker Stadium, including 479-164 (.745) in 20 seasons under head coach Dave Van Horn.

• Third baseman Cayden Wallace was named the SEC Co-Player of the Week and National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Monday after swatting three homers, including two grand slams, and driving in a team-leading 13 runs in Arkansas’ four-game series sweep of UIC over the weekend.

• True freshman Austin Ledbetter will make his second career start on the mound in the opener against Grambling. The Bryant, Ark., native made his first collegiate start last week against UIC, striking out three over three innings of two-hit, one-run ball in the second game of a doubleheader.

