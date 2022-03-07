Hogs Drop in Coaches' Poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — College baseball rankings right now don't mean a whole lot, but Arkansas fans won't be happy to see a drop.

That's exactly what happened Monday with the Razorbacks falling a spot to No. 7 in the USA TODAY Baseball Coaches Poll.

The Razorbacks (7-3) went 3-1 last week, winning a midweek game over Nebraska-Omaha. It's the nagging Friday loss against the Lions.

The Hogs fell, 7-3, in the opener but swept a doubleheader. . Arkansas won 15-3 in a midweek game over Nebraska-Omaha and took two of three games against Southeastern Louisiana on the weekend. Arkansas lost 7-3 in the series opener against the Lions, then won a doubleheader by scores of 4-2 and 11-1.

Fourth-ranked Tennessee and sixth-ranked Oregon State moved ahead of the Hogs in this week’s poll.

Arkansas and Tennessee are among seven SEC teams ranked this week. Vanderbilt (2), Ole Miss (3), LSU (9), Florida (10) and Georgia (15) are also ranked this week.

Texas remains at the top of the poll.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

1. Texas (11-1)

2. Vanderbilt (10-2)

3. Ole Miss (10-1)

4. Tennessee (10-1)

5. Stanford (8-3)

6. Oregon State (9-1)

7. Arkansas (7-3)

8. Notre Dame (8-1)

9. LSU (9-3)

10. Florida (10-3)

11. Texas Tech (10-2)

12. Oklahoma State (6-4)

13. Georgia Tech (10-2)

14. Arizona (9-3)

15. Georgia (9-2)

16. Liberty (10-1)

17. Florida State (7-4)

18. North Carolina (11-1)

19. Virginia (11-0)

20. TCU (8-3)

21. Clemson (11-0)

22. North Carolina State (8-4)

23. Maryland (9-2)

24. Tulane (10-2)

25. UCLA (8-4)

Dropped Out: Mississippi State (15), Miami (23), Sacramento State (25)

