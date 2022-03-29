WATCH-LISTEN: Hogs Hosting Trojans in Midweek Games

Skip to main content

WATCH-LISTEN: Razorbacks Host Little Rock in Pair of Midweek Games

Pair of games set up Hogs for weekend series against defending national champions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A five-game week at Baum-Walker Stadium begins with a pair of games against an in-state opponent.

No. 2 Arkansas (18-4, 5-1 SEC) will kick off an action-packed stretch at home with a pair of midweek games against Little Rock (11-10, 1-5 Sun Belt).

Tuesday’s opener gets underway at 6:30 p.m., while first pitch in Wednesday’s finale between the Razorbacks and Trojans is set for 4 p.m.

The Hogs, who boast the SEC’s best fielding percentage (.986), continued to roll this past weekend, going on the road to Missouri and winning their 12th consecutive conference series.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s midweek games against Little Rock will set the table for Arkansas’ SEC weekend series at home against Mississippi State, the defending national champions.

Jalen Battles-UIC-1

6:30 p.m. Tonight

vs. Little Rock – SEC Network+ — Fubo.tv ListenLive Stats

4 p.m. Wednesday

vs. Little Rock – SEC Network+ — Fubo.tv — ListenLive Stats

How to Watch-Listen

Both midweek games against Little Rock will stream on SEC Network+ and Fubo.tv with Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst) on the call.

The midweek series can also be heard on HitThatLine.com and ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home with Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter.

Pitching Matchups

Mark Adamiak-Grambling 01

Game 1

Little Rock RHP Jacob Weatherley (1-0, 5.96 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Mark Adamiak (2-0, 2.08 ERA)

Game 2

Little Rock TBA vs. Arkansas TBA

Series History

Dave Van Horn

Arkansas and Little Rock have met on the diamond just three times since 1960. The Razorbacks own a 2-1 series lead, with all three games having occurred at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The in-state opponents’ first clash came on April 2, 2019, when the Trojans shocked the Hogs in a 17-7 win. Last season’s pair of meetings went significantly better for the Razorbacks as Arkansas won both midweek showdowns.

Game Notes

Braydeon Webb-Kentucky 02

• Arkansas moved up to No. 2 in D1Baseball’s latest top-25 poll, which was released on Monday morning. The Razorbacks were also ranked second nationally in the most recent NCBWA and USA Today Coaches polls.

• The Hogs went a perfect 6-0 against in-state opponents last season, including a pair of wins against both Little Rock and UAPB. Arkansas also defeated UCA and Arkansas State in midweek clashes during the 2021 campaign.

• Dave Van Horn earned his 300th SEC win on Sunday at Mizzou. Including his years at Nebraska, Northwestern State and Central Missouri State, the Head Hog has racked up 1,139 wins at four-year institutions, which is sixth most among all active DI head coaches.

• RHP Mark Adamiak will make his third career start for Arkansas on Tuesday, getting the ball in game one against Little Rock. The right-hander has a 2-0 record and a 2.08 ERA in 8 2/3 innings this season, striking out eight while allowing only two runs.

• Arkansas’ five-game week, beginning with Tuesday and Wednesday’s contests against Little Rock, is part of a six-game homestand. The Razorbacks host Mississippi State this weekend (April 1-3) in the third SEC series of the season before wrapping up their stay at home with a midweek battle against UCA on April 5.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

