Big Inning 'Didn't Have to Be That Big'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas got to watch a seven-run parade Friday afternoon but only got to watch Southeastern Louisiana marching.

The Lions put up seven runs in the sixth inning and got a 7-3 win over the Razorbacks.

"That inning didn’t have to be that big," Dave Van Horn said later. "It should’ve been maybe two or three runs, but not seven. That cost us the game."

An early one-run lead was no match for Southeastern Louisiana’s seven-run sixth inning.

The Razorbacks, now 5-3 on the year, will play a doubleheader Sunday. The change is due to anticipated inclement weather.

The series finale, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, March 6, will be played as part of a doubleheader starting at noon on Saturday, March 5.

It started as a pitchers’ duel between Arkansas starter Connor Noland and Southeastern starter Will Kinzeler.

The Hogs broke through first, opening a 1-0 lead on Cayden Wallace’s RBI single to center in the bottom of the third.

Noland was dealing on the mound through his first five innings, despite getting hit in the face by a grounder in the third inning. He didn't run into trouble until the sixth inning.

Southeastern tagged him and the Arkansas bullpen for seven runs in the frame, extending a six-run lead. Noland finished his day with five strikeouts and zero walks allowed in 5 1/3 innings of seven-hit, three-run ball.

The Razorbacks nearly mounted their comeback in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with one out. Peyton Stovall drew a bases-loaded walk before Wallace drove home a run on a sacrifice fly to cut Arkansas’ deficit to four.

That was as close as the Hogs would get, however, as Southeastern reliever Gage Trahan threw 2 2/23 scoreless innings with three strikeouts to lock down the save and secure the Lions’ 7-3 win.

True freshman Austin Ledbetter had the best outing of relievers, striking out five over 2 2/3 clean innings of relief in his collegiate debut. Jace Bohrofen broke out of his early-season slump, collecting two doubles — his first two hits as a Razorback — and a run scored.

First pitch in tomorrow’s twin bill at Baum-Walker Stadium is noon. Game two of the doubleheader will start approximately 45 minutes after game one’s conclusion.

Sunday’s tickets are no longer valid. Saturday’s single game and season ticket will allow access to both games on Saturday.

Single-game tickets for Sunday can be exchanged for Saturday’s games or another game based on availability.

