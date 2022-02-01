Three Hogs on All-American Teams

Arkansas infielder Robert Moore picked up multiple preseason All-America honors Monday along with two teammates.

Moore earned second-team honors at second base from D1Baseball on Monday.

Moore hit .283 with a team-leading 16 home runs and 53 RBI in 2021, his first full season with the Razorbacks.

He earned All-SEC, Newcomer All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive praise after the year.

Moore also became the first Razorback in program history to earn freshman All-America status in multiple seasons as he landed on Baseball America’s freshman All-America team following the 2021 campaign.

He was eligible due to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The Razorback second baseman has also garnered preseason All-America second-team praise from Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper this spring.

Perfect Game, meanwhile, tabbed him as a third-team preseason All-American at second base.

Earlier Monday, Moore in addition to Peyton Stovall and Jaxon Wiggins were named to Baseball America’s 2022 preseason All-America team.

Moore received a second-team nod at second base, while Stovall and Wiggins garnered third-team honors at first base and as a starting pitcher, respectively.

The team was voted on by the scouting departments of 14 MLB organizations. Baseball America annually polls major league teams to vote for its preseason All-America team, asking that they make their selections based on performance, talent and professional potential.

Moore is also the only player on this year’s Baseball America preseason All-America team to repeat as a preseason All-America honoree.

The Razorback infielder was voted to BA’s Second Team at second baseman in 2021.

Baseball America ranks Moore as the No. 8 overall college prospect for the 2022 MLB Draft as well as the second-best second baseman among all college prospects.

D1Baseball, meanwhile, ranks Moore as the No. 10 college prospect and the second-best collegiate second baseman ahead of the upcoming draft.

Stovall enters his true freshman campaign with plenty of hype after arriving at Arkansas as the top prospect in the state of Louisiana, according to Prep Baseball Report.

He was named to the preseason SEC Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball and is expected to play first base and make an immediate impact for the Razorbacks.

Wiggins made 17 appearances, including four starts, on the mound for Arkansas as a true freshman in 2021.

The right-hander is ranked by Baseball America as one of the top college prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft and posted a 3-1 record with a 5.09 ERA and four saves, striking out 28 in 23.0 innings pitched.

The Hogs, reigning SEC regular season and tournament champions, open the 2022 campaign – their 100th season of competition – against Illinois State on Feb. 18-20 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

