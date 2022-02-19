Skip to main content

WATCH: Dave Van Horn Has No Answers for Lack of Hitting

Arkansas coach didn't like seeing no hits from top five in batting order in season opener

Arkansas got a big zero from the top of the batting order in a 3-2 opening-day loss to Illinois State and you can watch Dave Van Horn's complete press conference and he was confident they will bounce back in Saturday and Sunday games.

