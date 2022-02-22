Dave Van Horn Ahead of Round Rock Classic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn's complete press conference in advance of this weekend's games against Indiana, Stanford and Louisiana in the Round Rock Classic in Texas where he will use the same starting pitching rotation from the opening series win against Illinois State.

