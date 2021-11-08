What Sam Said: Monday's Press Conference; Alabama Time Set

Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    What He Said: Sam Pittman's Press Conference; Game Time, TV, for Alabama

    We now know how bowling ball got into Mississippi State postgame, early look at LSU plus Alabama game time, TV set
    Watch Sam Pittman's Complete Press Conference Monday Above

    Arkansas Game Notes for LSU Game

    LSU Game Notes for Arkansas Game

    It didn't take long for the questions to sail off the rails in Sam Pittman's press conference Monday.

    While celebrating the win over Mississippi State last Saturday, Arkansas broke out a bowling ball that was obtained by a staff member.

    The ball ended up being used, cost $20 and ended up being named Larry.

    Hogs-LSU Offense Depth Chart

    Arkansas' Offensive Depth Chart Ahead of LSU game.

    And Pittman didn't know if he could pick it up after tearing a bicep muscle at Georgia.

    The Razorbacks travel to Baton Rouge to play LSU on Saturday in a game set to start at 6:30 p.m.

    The Tigers haven't lost to the Hogs since 2015, the last year Pittman was on Bret Bielema's.

    Hogs-LSU Defense

    Arkansas' Defensive Depth Chart ahead of LSU game.

    Alabama Game Time Set

    Arkansas will be on CBS for the third time this season, the second in the premium 2:30 p.m. slot, when they play at Alabama on the national broadcast.

    LSU gave the Crimson Tide a scare last Saturday (losing 20-14), having a shot at the end in a game that was closer than anyone expected.

