What Sam Said: Monday's Press Conference; Alabama Time Set

We now know how bowling ball got into Mississippi State postgame, early look at LSU plus Alabama game time, TV set

• Watch Sam Pittman's Complete Press Conference Monday Above

• Arkansas Game Notes for LSU Game

• LSU Game Notes for Arkansas Game

It didn't take long for the questions to sail off the rails in Sam Pittman's press conference Monday.

While celebrating the win over Mississippi State last Saturday, Arkansas broke out a bowling ball that was obtained by a staff member.

The ball ended up being used, cost $20 and ended up being named Larry.

Arkansas' Offensive Depth Chart Ahead of LSU game. Arkansas Communications

And Pittman didn't know if he could pick it up after tearing a bicep muscle at Georgia.

The Razorbacks travel to Baton Rouge to play LSU on Saturday in a game set to start at 6:30 p.m.

The Tigers haven't lost to the Hogs since 2015, the last year Pittman was on Bret Bielema's.

Arkansas' Defensive Depth Chart ahead of LSU game. Arkansas Communications

Alabama Game Time Set

Arkansas will be on CBS for the third time this season, the second in the premium 2:30 p.m. slot, when they play at Alabama on the national broadcast.

LSU gave the Crimson Tide a scare last Saturday (losing 20-14), having a shot at the end in a game that was closer than anyone expected.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.