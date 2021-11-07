Going to Bowl: 'Fortunate' Hogs Earn Big Win

Arkansas downed Mississippi State and Sam Pittman called it "fortunate," which is about the best way to describe comeback win

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman may have thought he gave Mississippi State's Mike Leach too much time.

It was only 21 seconds, but that was almost enough to send the Razorbacks' 31-28 win Saturday night into overtime.

"He kept that one timeout the whole time therefore he could throw it down the middle," Pittman said later. "He'd throw it outside and then down the middle, knew he had a timeout. We're very, very fortunate to have won, but I think we earned the win, as well."

It didn't take them long.

"They completed three good balls there," Pittman said. "They went right down the middle."

The Bulldogs missed three field goals in the game and the last one from 40 yards away kept the game from lasting awhile longer than regulation.

"I told [his team] after the end of the game when there's no time on the clock all anybody cares about is who won," Pittman said.

There will be plenty of time for analyzing this one, especially how a team drove the middle of the field with 21 seconds on the clock to even have a shot at sending the game into overtime.

"We're going to a bowl!" Pittman kept saying after the game. "We don't know which one, but we're going to a bowl game."

He has a right to be excited. In his second year after inheriting a team that was 4-20 over two seasons previously he has them smack in the middle of bowl talk.

There are a couple of mine fields to be navigated, though.

The Hogs, 6-3 on the season (2-3 in the SEC) go on the road the next two weeks ... at LSU, then to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama.

Those two games will determine where that bowl game will be.