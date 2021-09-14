Arkansas Makes Offer to 13-Year-old Holding Other P5 Interest

September 14, 2021
Future Quarterback? Arkansas Extends Offer to Kane Archer

Razorbacks extend offer to youngest player in program history in 2026 Greenwood Quarterback
Author:

It's still a little unusual, but Arkansas extended an offer to the youngest player they have ever tried to get to Fayetteville.

Kane Archer of Greenwood, a Class of 2026 prospect, received the offer just a couple of days after attending the Razorbacks' win over Texas on Saturday night.

Archer's social media showed some of his visit to Fayetteville over the weekend.

Archer is the starting quarterback on Thursday nights for the Greenwood ninth-grade team and Tuesdays with his eighth-grade teammates.

He is a 13-year-old with offers from the Hogs, Michigan and Missouri so folks are starting to get his attention early with offers.

Archer said in interviews he has been impressed with the coaches and play-calling of the Hogs and has talked about tight ends coach Dowell Loggains, who was an offensive coordinator in the NFL becoming coming home to Fayetteville.

091421-Kane Archer-f
