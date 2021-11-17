Not a Finalist: What Treylon Burks Thinks About Snub

Winning games is what matters but he would like to have less triple coverage a few times

Not being one of the 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award apparently bothers a lot of fans more than Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks.

Even some Warren Lumberjacks. There are no "former" Lumberjacks and they noticed he wasn't on the list.

Jarius Wright is one of those Lumberjacks before playing at Arkansas before the NFL.

Burks noticed his name wasn't on the list. There are other things he's more worried about.

"I really don't care," he said after Tuesday's practice. "I don't care what anybody thinks. I just play football for my family and my teammates."

Sam Pittman didn't notice it, either.

"Oh, I'm the worst about awards. Does that surprise me?" Pittman said Monday when asked about it. "He would win it if I was voting. Not really. I don’t know where he would matchup statistics-wise. There’s a lot of stats out there.

"But for us, he is — and I would say if you ask our opponents — the real deal and worthy of being on that list."

Hogs wide receiver Treylon Burks against LSU in a 16-13 overtime win last Saturday. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Images

Prior to this season, in 20 games Burks had caught 80 passes for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns. He had rushed 24 times for 110 yards. He had 13 punt returns for 134 yards and 10 kickoff returns for 226 yards.

This year he leads the Razorbacks with 51 receptions for 796 yards and eight touchdowns. He also has rushed 10 times for 115 yards and a touchdown.

The priority now is winning games. With the Razorbacks at seven for this year that's not enough for Burks.

In high school at Warren, he lost fewer games he played in over four years (3) than the Hogs won his first two seasons in Fayetteville.

You can't blame Burks for the low numbers. With no consistent threat for the Hogs at the other wide receiver spots, defenses have ganged up on him.

"Being triple-covered sometimes it gets frustrating running down the field and you can't get the ball," he said. "Knowing that I've got my teammates behind me to back me up when their name is called helps.

"You can't look back on that, though. It's really not that bad."

Now the focus is on playing Alabama on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Even though the Hogs haven't beaten the Crimson Tide in the last 14 attempts, that's not something they are dwelling on this year.

"That's really big to win 14 games in a row," Burks said. "We're just going to go out there and take that opportunity to play Arkansas football. The outcome will be the outcome."

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllHOGS message board community today!

Follow AllHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.