Stopping Bo, Bigsby: Biggest Key to Downing Auburn

Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan knows what they are dealing with in Auburn's quarterback, running game

What Bo Nix has been doing for three years isn't anything surprising to Arkansas.

"He extends plays with his legs very well," Razorbacks sixth-year linebacker Grant Morgan said after Tuesday's practice. "When he does it he doesn't have his eyes down. He looks up always.

"He always finds that next receiver that is open when he goes into scramble."

The Tigers' offense also has some good players around him.

"The o-line returns four guys," Morgan said. "They are big, real physical and they like to run downhill to be able to show you they're physical.

"Their receivers are good. (Tank) Bigsby is probably one of the best running backs in the league. (Jarquez Hunter) and (Shaun Shivers) are really different type of backs they shift back and forth from so we have to be ready for whoever is in."

Morgan gives a better scouting report on the opponents' offense than any coach.

He knows the Tigers' offense can move the ball and they did put the only points on the board any team in the SEC has against No. 1 Georgia last week.

"They've got a really good offense and they can put up a lot of points," Morgan said. "We have to be able to stop the run. That's what we have to do to keep us in this football game."

That has been a problem lately.

The Bulldogs two weeks ago and Ole Miss last week just ran the ball right at the Hogs and couldn't be stopped.

"(Auburn's offense) starts with Bo and Bigsby," he said.

Arkansas and Auburn will kick off the homecoming game Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in a game televised by CBS.

