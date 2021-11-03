What Little Change Did Leach Make Before 2-0 Run?

Switching brands of coffee in the morning has apparently worked wonders with Mississippi State winning two in a row

Sometimes the smallest little changes make the biggest differences.

Mississippi State fans are hoping that's happened with Mike Leach changing the brand of coffee he's drinking.

At the end of his press conference Monday, the change was noted and it ended up being nearly a minute of yet another Leach classic ... this time talking about coffee.

Leach gave the credit to MSU sports information director Brandon Langlois for making the change.

"Sometimes good karma and the right people find themselves," Leach said.

Mississippi State is on a two-game winning streak since making the change, downing Kentucky last Saturday and Vanderbilt the week before.

The Bulldogs were ranked first 17th in the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

We'll see if the luck continues this week and if that brand is available in Northwest Arkansas. Coffee drinkers may know.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers set all sorts of passing records in the win over the Wildcats last week and it promises to be a challenge for Barry Odom's defense with constantly changing pieces in the secondary.

Odom coaches the secondary and he's been trying to put it together since losing star safety Jalen Catalon to shoulder surgery a few weeks ago.

It's a good guess Leach's Air Raid offense will find out if the pieces are in the right places.

At least if Leach can find the right coffee.

