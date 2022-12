Spend this Christmas doing what all SEC fans love most – Laughing at Texas

We here at allHogs spent a great deal of time thinking of ways to show our readers how much we love and appreciate them.

After careful consideration we decided nothing could bring SEC fans together in the holiday spirit more than making fun of the Texas Longhorns.

Last year we scoured the internet, and by scoured, we mean we went back and pulled some of our favorites from the guys over at SEC Shorts because no one bashes Texas quite like those guys.

In keeping with a tradition that will soon be as classic as the Rudolph claymation, we combed this year's material for new additions.

So find your favorite Aggie and give him a hug after blowing all his money this past season, and lift your spirits with these Longhorn slapping videos done in the most tasteful, yet hilarious, way that only SEC Shorts can break out on the T-sips.

Merry Christmas!

TEXAS GETS HELD UP AT SEC SECURITY

TEXAS WANTS OUT OF THE SEC

TEXAS AND TEXAS A&M MEET TO DISCUSS REKINDLING THEIR RIVALRY

DOCTORS WAITING TO OPERATE ON TEXAS

AFTER BAMA GAME GET SURPRISE

SEC TEAMS LINE UP TO CLAIM THEIR "L"

SEC TEAMS RETURN TO THE BOWL DANCE

MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY HIJACKS STADIUM SPEAKER AFTER LSU GAME

LSU IS PUT ON TRIAL BY PAST NATIONAL CHAMPIONS

TEXAS, OU TRY TO SNEAK

ONTO THE SEC 2022 SEASON PLANE

