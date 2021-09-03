September 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballBaseballSoftballWomen's BasketballSI TIX
Search
Eric Musselman Obviously Ready to Get Football Back
Publish date:

Eric Musselman Obviously Ready to Get Football Back

With the opening game against Rice on Saturday, Razorbacks' men's coach is ready to put the pads on get in front of crowd.
Author:
With the opening game against Rice on Saturday, Razorbacks' men's coach is ready to put the pads on get in front of crowd.

Eric Musselman doesn't miss an opportunity even when it's football season.

The Arkansas basketball coach has caught on to the anticipation of football season finally getting started and the crack graphics staff did some skilled re-touching for a social media post Thursday.

Musselman spent time hanging out with the Oakland Raiders when he was between basketball coaching jobs just to learn about what went on with professional football teams and there have been times he's mentioned that in one thing or another.

His enthusiasm for the coming season started to show a little bit on Wednesday.

Recommended Articles

And while Sam Pittman certainly appreciates the positive vibes from Musselman's posting, he does like his players to be just a little bigger.

090221-Eric Musselman-02
Football

Even Eric Musselman Getting Into Excitement of Football Season Starting Saturday

KJ Jefferson
Football

History Says Arkansas Should Be in Good Shape Against Rice in Opener

Bryson Warren
Men's Basketball

Link Academy's Bryson Warren's Blog Doesn't Have Hogs on List

KJ Jefferson
Football

Everybody Has Confidence, Hope in KJ But Nobody KNOWS

082421-Bryce Stephens
Football

Pittman Confident in Young Wide Receivers With No Experience

Malik Hornsby
Football

Sometimes Film Changes What Coaches Think They See

080319-Hogs-Helmet-Ball-01
Football

Hogs Drop in SI All-American Team Rankings for September

Sam Pittman at press conference
Football

WATCH: Pittman's Full Wednesday Press Conference