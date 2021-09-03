Even Eric Musselman Getting Into Excitement of Football Season Starting Saturday

With the opening game against Rice on Saturday, Razorbacks' men's coach is ready to put the pads on get in front of crowd.

Eric Musselman doesn't miss an opportunity even when it's football season.

The Arkansas basketball coach has caught on to the anticipation of football season finally getting started and the crack graphics staff did some skilled re-touching for a social media post Thursday.

Musselman spent time hanging out with the Oakland Raiders when he was between basketball coaching jobs just to learn about what went on with professional football teams and there have been times he's mentioned that in one thing or another.

His enthusiasm for the coming season started to show a little bit on Wednesday.

And while Sam Pittman certainly appreciates the positive vibes from Musselman's posting, he does like his players to be just a little bigger.