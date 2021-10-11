Go Ahead, Groan: Hogs' Game with UAPB Time Set

    • October 11, 2021
    Game Time Scheduled: Arkansas Gets Another Morning Start for UAPB

    The SEC will put the game in Little Rock against Golden Lions at 11 a.m.
    Author:

    Sam Pittman likes these 11 a.m. games.

    Other folks disagree.

    But, for the fourth straight week, Arkansas will play in the morning with the announcement the game with UAPB in Little Rock on Oct. 23 is set for an 11 a.m. kickoff on the SEC Network.

    So much for a huge half-day of tailgating at War Memorial for this one.

    "I don't think I've ever been a part of that many 11 a.m. games in a row," Pittman said Monday. "I'm grateful for them. They are a lot better when you win. You can go home and say, 'why did he make that call' and have a good time. When you lose it's not any fun."

    It is Arkansas' first football game against an in-state opponent in 75 years.

    Doc Gamble is in his first full season as the Golden Lions coach after going 4-1 as the interim coach.

    UAPB is currently on a four-game losing streak following a 35-15 loss at Alabama State.

    Their lone win of the season came against Lane University in Week 1, 34-16. UAPB will play a home game against the Southern Jaguars before making the trip to take on the Razorbacks.

