Has Arkansas been 'Gho$ted'?

Safety commit Myles Rowser goes dark, generating latest red flag

Most fans may have forgotten, but tomorrow is national signing day for football, and Arkansas could very well find itself at the top of the news cycle, and not for a good reason. 

That's because Myles Rowser, whose Twitter handle comes up as "gho$t" has done just that. 

Roughly 48 hours before signing day, fans started posting tweets claiming Rowser had blocked them. Then, further investigation showed Rowser's Twitter account was gone altogether. 

This is not a good sign for an Arkansas fan base that is known for its tremendous support on Twitter, but is also known as one of college football's most vicious when it feels slighted. 

It's still possible Rowser wakes up Wednesday morning and signs to become a Hog, but there have been red flags everywhere.

Speculation started back in December when the Belleville, Michigan safety chose to be the only member of the recruiting class to not sign in the early signing period, but things were still relatively calm.

When smoke began to rise around cornerbacks coach Sam Carter, eventually leading to his departure to Ole Miss, very few people put together that Carter was Rowser's lead recruiter, which could impact his decision.

However, now that the Michigan Gho$t has gone invisible, the seriousness of the potential impact of Carter's departure on Rowser's impending arrival has settled in. 

If the early signing period felt like Christmas, Hog fans will have to face that Wednesday is literally Groundhog's Day. 

Will Bellville Myles not see his shadow, giving Razorback fans four years of Hog Heaven, or will they have to deal with the icy chill of rejection?

We'll all see when Rowser climbs from emerges from his proverbial hole Wednesday. 

