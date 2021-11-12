How to Watch-Listen to Hogs vs. Tigers

Arkansas is headed to a bowl game this year but have to make their way to Death Valley this weekend to play under the lights for only the second time this season.

And they will do it as a three-point favorite at SISportsBook.com, just the second time they've been favored in a league game under Sam Pittman and the first on the road.

The Razorbacks face LSU at 6:30 p.m. Saturday inside Tiger Stadium on the SEC Network.

• Arkansas secured a bowl berth for the second year in a row with its sixth win of the year last weekend. The Hogs, who also clinched their first six-win campaign since 2016 in the process, guaranteed themselves a trip to a bowl game for the 44th time, 17th most in college football history.

• The Hogs, 1-0 in night games this season, last won in Baton Rouge during the 2015 season, running past the ninth-ranked Tigers, 31-14, in front of 101,699 fans in a prime time matchup at Tiger Stadium.

• Quarterback KJ Jefferson is one of the best at his position in all of college football. The Razorback signal-caller has thrown for 1,848 yards and 16 touchdowns while gaining 433 yards on the ground with five touchdowns, putting up the SEC’s fourth-best passing efficiency (164.7) this year. Jefferson is one of three SEC quarterbacks — and one of 10 in the FBS — with 1,600+ passing yards and 400+ rushing yards in 2021.

• Running back Dominique Johnson has emerged as the Razorbacks’ most-trusted ball carrier after beginning the season as the team’s fifth-string running back. The true sophomore, who briefly converted to tight end in the preseason, has totaled 416 rushing yards and a team-leading six touchdowns on just 56 carries through nine games. Powered by Johnson’s team-best 7.4 yards per carry, Arkansas boasts the top rushing offense in the SEC and the fourth-best rushing attack in the country, averaging 243.8 yards per game.

• Wide receiver Treylon Burks leads Arkansas with 47 catches for 780 yards and eight touchdowns this season, hauling in 34.8 percent of the Razorbacks’ total completed passes (135). The Warren, Ark., native extended his streak of consecutive games with a reception to 29 against Mississippi State, moving into eighth for career receiving yards (2,094 yards) in Arkansas history during the contest.

• Linebacker Bumper Pool leads the Hogs in total tackles with 87, including 3.0 tackles for loss, through nine games. Pool, who has the second-most total tackles (292) among all FBS defenders since 2019, has contributed to an Arkansas defense that boasts the SEC’s best third-down defense, limiting opponents to a conversion rate of 30.1 percent.

GAME INFORMATION

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. LSU Tigers

Current Records: Arkansas (6-3, 2-3 SEC) vs. LSU (4-5, 2-4 SEC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.

TV/Streaming: SEC Network, FuboTV

Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 136/XM 191

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arkansas -138, Mississippi State -120

Spread: Arkansas -3, Mississippi +3

Total: 59 – Over: (-110), Under: (-105)

