Coach's Wife Celebrating Hogs' Win Saturday Night

    • November 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    Judy Henry, Jamie Pittman Saturday night: Sam Pittman's reaction Monday

    The coach's wife and agent did a quick microphone check before the head coach's press conference and he was asked about it Monday.
    Author:

    It was a light-hearted moment after an Arkansas rally to down Mississippi State on Saturday night, 31-28.

    His lawyer-agent, Judy Henry, and wife, Jamie, hopped on the platform where the mics were and expressed how happy they were before the game.

    And, as you might guess, Sam Pittman was asked about it during his press conference Monday.

    "I don't know what Jamie was doing up here," he said with a chuckle. "One day after a game she asked a question ... Jamie became a news reporter. Now she needs to come back there, sit back there, smile, be happy and we'll roll out of here together."

    Everybody was clearly ecstatic and Sam was laughing about it Monday.

    It was a light-hearted moment after a big win that had many folks holding their breath in a back-and-forth fourth quarter.

    Sam Pittman-Jamie Pittman

    Jamie Pittman gives husband Sam a hug after 31-28 win over Mississippi State.

    The Razorbacks got a sixth win in just Pittman's second season.

    To put what he has accomplished into some context, Pittman is 9-10 with three games left in his second season.

    Now the Hogs are qualified for a bowl game, but nobody is thinking about which one right now. The field is still pretty open on that, but it probably won't be a New Year's Six game.

    The Hogs have three games left, including road games to LSU and Alabama before closing out the regular season at home against Missouri the day after Thanksgiving.

    Judy Henry-Jamie Pittman
