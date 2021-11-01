Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced for LSU Game

It will be dark in Death Valley when they start the Razorbacks' game against t

Arkansas football’s game at LSU on Nov. 13 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge and air on the SEC Network.

The Tigers are reeling but will finish the season at home. Ed Orgeron and LSU agreed to part company at the end of the season so as of now he’s still the expected coach for the game with the Hogs.

But who knows.

LSU leads the all-time series against Arkansas, 42-22-2. The Razorbacks are looking for their first win in the series since a 31-14 triumph on Nov. 14, 2015, in Baton Rouge.

This weekend, Arkansas battles Mississippi State inside Razorback Stadium at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Sam Pittman knows how big the game this week is ahead of the matchup with the Tigers.

This week is a home game and the first opportunity to really get recruits in at a reasonable time of day.

The Razorbacks were the only SEC team that did not host a single official visitor the month of October with all games starting at 11 a.m.

That, honestly, is so ridiculous looking back you wonder how it was even possible.

But they will play LSU on the road ... at night.

The only night game the Razorbacks have played this season was against Texas in the second week.

